Bears Safety Picture Takes Shape with Elijah Hicks' Return for Depth

The Bears have begun the process of settling their depth situation by signing back their own free agents , as safety Elijah Hicks has been brought back to provide support in a secondary that most likely will include Coby Bryant and a draft pick.

Hicks signs on a one-year deal according to the Tribune's Brad Biggs. Backup safety Jonathan Owens is also a free agent. Owens played mostly in goal-line or short-yardage situations but did have five starts in 2024.

That safety scene won't include Kevin Byard, as the veteran All-Pro signed with New England to be paired with his former Titans coach Mike Vrabel.

The Bears sought to get Byard back, according to Byard himself through a Tweet from Josina Anderson. However, he wound up going to the Patriots.

The Chicago Bears are bringing back S Elijah Hicks on a 1-year deal, per @BradBiggs



Bears are keeping their 7th round draft pick from 2022. 🐻⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rAHNUuJNX7 — Bearsszn (@bearszn) March 11, 2026

"I am on the phone with Kevin Byard right now," tweeted Anderson. "He told me 'it was either #Bears or the #Patrits, and you know I have a relationship with Coach Vrabes; and New England it is..."

Hicks has had to start more games than most backup safeties in the league. In his first three seasons, he had to start 15 times in place of either Eddie Jackson or Jaquan Brisker. He has made three pass breakups and 122 tackles. Last season was the first one Hicks didn't have to make a start.

Byard and Vrabel spent 5 1/2 seasons together in Tennessee before the Titans traded Byard to Philadelphia at midseason in 2023.

#BEARS bring back their 2022 7th rd draft pick DB Elijah Hicks on a 1 year deal.



Hicks has appeared in 61 games and started 15. He’s a valuable special teams contributor as well.



The Bears focus since Monday has been re-signing their own free agent depth players &… pic.twitter.com/rTyLz8b74q — VILLE (@3PointStansPod) March 11, 2026

The only question to this is, doesn't the one season with a playoff game count as history with Ben Johnson and Dennis Allen count for anything? After all, Vrabel was the coach with the Titans when Byard was shipped out of Tennessee.

There must be more involved with it than the safety-coach relationship, like money not being similar even though it was at a projected amount. But the Bears would obviously be looking to spend much less money at the other safety position once they had committed $13.3 million to Byard.

In honesty, the pairing of Bryant and Byard probably wouldn't have worked as well as one with Bryant and Jaquan Brisker. That's because Bryant is an all-purpose safety but best being back deep. Byard is more of a deep safety, as well. Brisker's ability to be all over the field as an interchangeable secondary part is more in line with what Allen wants from is secondary than what Byard could have brought.

Bears are really gonna let Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker hit the open market pic.twitter.com/hMBZMOJZUI — Dave (@davebftv) March 9, 2026

None of this says much about the possible return of Brisker. Money could still be the dominant issue here. Brisker's past, with a concussion each of his first three seasons, would be something the Bears need to consider before they'd bring him back, as well. But he did hold up well physically last year with a full season of play.

Allen' use of safeties all over the field as interchangeable pieces, in run support besides pass coverage, is a factor in whether they'd bring Brisker back. Can he go into the box consistently and be physical enough to stop the run and make stops in the open field considering is past health?

They saw it in 2026, although he wasn't performing a well as in some other years based on Pro Football Focus' analytics. Brisker's final game was a dominant performance against the Rams.

Think Jaquan Brisker would be a good fit for the #Eagles.



He’s physical who can line up all over the field. Can help in the run & can blitz off the edge.



Has had some concussions and coverage can be inconsistent, but think he could do well.



pic.twitter.com/wx9Ke2FKL2 — Cory Nidoh (@Cory_Nidoh) March 10, 2026

Whether he can consistently duplicate this is the question facing the Bears and other teams at the moment.

At least now they know they have a starter in Bryant and a key backup in Hicks.

The way it stands, safety has become a primary focus for early in the draft now as they'd be looking for a potential starter.

Cam Lewis looks like a possible Jonathan Owens replacement to me.



He can play multiple DB positions - in the slot, in the box + a solid special teamer.

pic.twitter.com/3vK6D4vOQq — Caleb Williams Fan Club (@CalebFC18) March 10, 2026

