The credentials are underwhelming for both defensive line acquisitions made by GM Ryan Poles on the first two days of Bears free agency.

Both Kentavius Street and Neville Gallimore are similar players who struggled to make big impacts throughout journeyman careers. There could be more than meets the eye with these players, though. What is clear is they are providing depth at defensive tackle behind Grady Jarrett and Gervon Dexter. Both have spent their careers providing depth elsewhere.

These are not defensive ends, but both have lined up parts of their career over tackle or outside of it. In other words, they have the position versatility defensive coordinator Dennis Allen likes even from tackles.

Signing them does not necessarily prevent the Bears from pursuing another, more potentially dominant defensive tackle in the draft. However, with four defensive tackles signed, it seem more logical if their immediate interest or the draft shifts to defensive end.

The Seahawks didn’t have a guy over 7 sacks.

The Patriots didn’t have a double digit sack player.



Montez Sweat had 11 sacks. Austin Booker had 4.5 sacks in his last 6 games.



Pass rush shouldn’t be the #1 priority in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/m3l8zGBGW7 — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) February 13, 2026

They have only Montez Sweat, Austin Booker, Daniel Hardy and Dayo Odeyingbo at the edge and Odeyingbo is 4 1/2 months removed from a torn Achilles tendon. Hardy doesn't really fit their concept of an edge and was being worked in at strongside linebacker during last offseason, but his real value is as a tackler on special teams, where he was in on a team-high 20 last season.

There could be more at work with both Gallimore and Street than meets the eye, and what meets the eye is mediocre NFL records.

Bears Defensive Starter PFF Grades & Position Group Rank👇



DE Montez Sweat: 70.9 — (42nd/115)

DE Austin Booker: 62.1 — (74th/115)

DT Gervon Dexter: 57.7 — (72nd/134)

DT Grady Jarrett: 56.6 — (76th/134)

LB Tremaine Edmunds: 66.4 — (34th/88)

LB T.J. Edwards: 72 — (25th/88)

LB… pic.twitter.com/vOvz8VilXT — Bears Facts (@DaBearsTakeOver) February 6, 2026

Kentavius Street's secret

At 6-2, 315, he has spent two-thirds of his career lining up in the B-gap and plays both 3-technique and nose in both 3-4 and 4-3 base defenses.

The real hidden fact in his career has been his one bigger season came as a player in Allen's scheme during a one-season stopover in New Orleans. He made 3 1/2 of his 10 1/2 career sacks then in 2022, after he'd been with the 49ers three years. His career high for tackles came in Allen's scheme with 29. His career high for pressures, with nine, came with the Saints.

#StopTheRun - Kentavius Street slants & uses the rip to out-leverage the blocker & penetrate the gap. @SupaStreet35 does this while maintaining the heel line, allowing him to be in position to pursue & make the tackle for loss! #saints pic.twitter.com/MrmC0EB1wN — DLineVids (@dlinevids1) November 4, 2022

Street has been better against the run than the pass over the course of his career, according to Pro Football Focus grading. He has been graded in the top half of the league as a pass rusher only once, back in 2021 with the 49ers in 34th out of 124 interior linemen. His next best was 68th of 127 under Allen in New Orleans in 2022 when PFF gave him credit for six sacks but he officially made only the 3 1/2. PFF sack totals are definitely not official, but they also gave him his career high for pressures as Stathead/Pro Football Reference did with 19.

The #Saints just signed DE Kentavius Street. The man who did this to Drew Brees #NFL pic.twitter.com/K76gvYDRWO — Timothy J Jones (@tjayjones8) March 18, 2022

Street has lined up 1,625 plays in the A gap or B gap but 418 times over the tackle or the edge.

His run-stopping statistics have been much better over the last part of his career and better than his pass rush, but still not anything to be excited about. PFF ranked him 81st of 134 last year, but 38th out of 132 in 2024 and 56th of 132 in 2023.

On the downside, Street couldn't even get on the Falcons' 53-man roster coming out of training camp last year and was brought up to finish the second half of the season. He played only seven games last season.

If the #Bears wanted to stick with free agency for a veteran EDGE vs. trade & w/Trey Hendrickson gone, an option is Cameron Jordan



Jordan, 36, played in 17 G w/47 TOT, 15 QBH, 15 TFL, 10.5 SKs, 2 PD, 2 FR, & 1 FR in '25. Still has some gas left



He also played for DA in NO pic.twitter.com/tcw7gasYKc — Just Another Year Chicago: Bears (@JAYChi_Bears) March 11, 2026

Another fit with Neville Gallimore

Gallimore had more chances to start and play than Street over the course of his career, but what's apparent here is something similar. While he didn't play in New Orleans like Street, his best career came last year in a system more like what he's going into with the Bears than he had been during earlier aspects of his career. He has played almost the exact same ratio of plays on the inside and on the outside as Street and Gallimore came in the NFL and was playing in base 3-4 defenses with Dallas under Mike Nolan and Dan Quinn until he went to the Rams as a free agent in 2024, and again there was in a 3-4 base.

Last season he was in a base 4-3 under coordinator Lou Anarumo with the Colts for the first time in his career, and made a dramatic improvement in numbers.

Some Neville Gallimore tape.



Solid interior pass rush needs some work taking on double teams and run game.



PFF ranks DT minimum 100 snaps:



Pass rush grade- 30th

True pass sets win %- 38th

Pressures- 79th

Run defense grade- 97th out of 100#Bears #ChicagoBears #DaBears pic.twitter.com/IrIEtQlURT — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 9, 2026

He'd never made more than 1 1/2 sacks and had 3 1/2 in the 4-3 base. His six hits and nine pressures were career highs in the 4-3. His 38 tackles as only a part-time starter were still a career best. His our tackles for loss tied a career high.

Obviously, the Bears are projecting him as a system fit, just like they do with Street.

Neville Gallimore with an INCREDIBLE 4.79 pic.twitter.com/shWXdRSijo — Carter Donnick (@CDonnick1) February 29, 2020

The down side

There is one glaring downside to both of these defensive tackle additions.

The biggest problem the Bears had last year was not pass rush. It was stopping the run.

The Bears finished 27th stopping the run, 29th in yards allowed per rush. Those are concrete numbers. Ranking next to last in pass rush win rate is a subjective ESPN analytic but there is no denying they haven't been able to stop the run, and when you can't stop the run you make it tougher on your pass rushers to beat blockers. It's even worse in play-action situations.

His run defense needs to be better, but he was still better than Jarrett and Jarrett is supposed to be the stronger run defender.



IMO, the Bears need an upgrade over Jarrett way more than Dexter. And I think that will help Dexter immensely. — Andrew Dannehy (@ADannehy) March 5, 2026

They didn't get adequate run-stopping defense from Dexter at all or from Grady Jarrett until very late after he was over a knee injury, and neither of these two additions significantly improve their run defense. Shemar Turner will return this season from an ACL tear but he showed up more at edge last year than tackle.

The only hope here after the free agent tackle additions is that better system fits let the duo do it better in Chicago.

Gallimore never graded higher than 77th against the run in his career. That grade happened last year in the Colts' 4-3. Street only ranked top half of the league against the run twice in his career, in 2024 when he was 38th and 2023 when he was 56th. Neither of those came during his season in Allen's scheme. He was 107th out of 127 against the run in that season.

Clearly, the Bears have not addressed their biggest weakness with these defensive tackle additions. The one thing they can hope is they have improved enough with players more suited to their scheme to push the line of scrimmage back in order to stop the run.

They can still use defensive tackle help in the draft in the form of a run stopper but have an even greater need now simply for bodies at edge rusher.

Maxx Crosby anyone?

Yesterday free agent pass rushers flew off the board day one at an egregious price tags and Ryan Poles didn’t blink. Most accounts from #Bears beat reporters say it’s not likely he makes a play for a significant pass rusher in free agency at any point.



It’s still early as… pic.twitter.com/khvw0arxOO — VILLE (@3PointStansPod) March 10, 2026

