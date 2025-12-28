Bears set to catch huge break in fight for NFC's top seed

The Chicago Bears may have already clinched the NFC North thanks to the Green Bay Packers' Week 17 dud, but that doesn't mean they don't have anything to play for when they face the San Francisco 49ers tonight on Sunday Night Football.

The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still up for grabs, and you can bet that the Bears have their sights set on it. With the No. 1 seed comes a bye in the Wild Card round of the playoffs, which the Bears could badly use. They're still banged up as a unit, and getting a week off for the first time since their Week 5 bye could be just the boost they need to make a Super Bowl run.

To get there, the Bears must first win each of their two last games, and that starts with the 49ers. Despite injury issues of their own, the 49ers have played a fantastic season, and they, too, have a shot at the No. 1 seed if they can beat Chicago. But they'll likely have to beat them without one of their biggest playmakers on offense: seven-time Pro Bowl tight end George Kittle. According to ESPN's NFL insider Adam Schefter, Kittle is "highly unlikely" to play on Sunday night at Levi Stadium.

49ers TE George Kittle, listed as questionable for Sunday night due to a sprained ankle that prevented him from practicing last week, is “highly unlikely” to play vs. the Bears, per source. pic.twitter.com/OriUgI3Xks — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2025

Bears must continue to seize their opportunities

Replacing Kittle's production in the passing game is no small matter if he is indeed ruled out. He's second on the 49ers in receiving yards with 599 yards, and his seven receiving touchdowns are tied with Christian McCaffrey for second most on the team.

Without Kittle, the 49ers will either have to lean even more heavily on McCaffrey than they already do, or someone in the receiving corps will have to step up. Neither option is particularly attractive for a team trying to get ready for a postseason run. And that's not to mention how sorely they'll miss Kittle's blocking in the run game.

If Kittle does, in fact, miss this matchup, that still won't make it a cakewalk for the Bears. The 49ers are a dangerous team with a dominant rushing attack. Quarterback Brock Purdy has proven to be a legitimate QB1 in this league, and Kyle Shanahan remains one of the very best offensive minds in football. Ben Johnson, Caleb Williams, and the whole roster will need to have a career day to put the 49ers down at home and continue their march to the top.

