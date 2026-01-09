David Carr’s playoff prediction has Caleb Williams going OFF vs. Packers

One former quarterback, Dan Orlovsky, told ESPN this week that Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears would struggle against the Green Bay Packers and, unfortunately, bow out of the playoffs with a decisive loss tomorrow night.

But another one has a ton more faith in the Bears’ rising star. So much, in fact, that he has Williams putting a performance we haven’t seen from a Bears quarterback since…well…ever for most of us.

David Carr, a former No. 1 pick in his own right, dropped a bold prediction in NFL.com’s latest playoff preview: Williams will absolutely destroy the Packers to lead Chicago to a scintillating playoff win.

“Chicago's offense has scored a touchdown just three times on its first drive this season, but the Bears hit the ground running on Saturday night,” Carr prognosticated. “Caleb Williams provides his best performance yet in his playoff debut, throwing four touchdown passes on his first four drives to lead Chicago over Green Bay. The win makes Williams the first Bears QB to defeat the rival Packers multiple times in a season since Jim Harbaugh in 1991.”

Now, that would be something.

Of course, these are intentionally bold predictions, meaning that no one really expects to see Williams throw four straight touchdowns to start the game. But if Williams does start out hot, watch out.

That’s one thing the Bears have lacked in their first few matchups against the Packers this season: a haymaker to start the game, putting the Pack on the back foot for once. After seeing how the Bears floundered with their vanilla game plan against the Lions, they’ll feel compelled to get things going fast versus Green Bay at Soldier Field to get the crowd into the game early.

And when Williams gets heated up, he has a tendency to stay in a flow state. So let’s just say it’s not impossible that Williams could go crazy in the first half on Green Bay, especially with his full set of offensive playmakers back in the fold and all the tricks they’ve been saving on display.

Carr understandably wants to see Williams succeed. Like him, Carr went No. 1 overall to a team in need of a savior and took a ton of hits early in his career. The difference: Carr didn’t get a Ben Johnson and a revamped offensive line to help him set things right.

Williams does have that, and maybe Carr simply sees the possibilities for what he can do on a big stage after all he’s done this year. Here’s hoping he’s right.

