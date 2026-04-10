Bears Latest Top-30 Visit Hints at 1st-Round Draft Plans

The Chicago Bears continue to drop hints regarding their draft priorities after hosting Utah left tackle Caleb Lomu for a Top-30 visit on Friday, April 14. The meeting shows the growing league-wide interest in one of the draft’s most intriguing offensive line prospects.

With Lomu projected to be selected in either the first or second round, Chicago’s decision to bring him in highlights the team's continued focus on solidifying the left tackle position and securing long-term protection for franchise quarterback Caleb Williams.

Why Caleb Lomu Is on Chicago’s Radar

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Lomu has emerged as one of the more compelling left tackle prospects in this year’s draft class. A two-year starter at left tackle for Utah, he earned First-Team All-Big 12 honors in 2025 and did not allow a sack during that season, demonstrating his effectiveness as a blindside protector.

According to Dane Brugler of The Athletic in The Beast, Lomu is viewed as an above-average athlete with the movement skills and intelligence that project well to the NFL. Brugler notes that his lateral quickness, balance in pass protection, and ability to mirror edge rushers make him an appealing developmental left tackle with starting upside. He also highlights areas for improvement, including adding functional strength and playing with more consistent aggression in the run game.

Top-30 visits often signal some interest, allowing teams to conduct evaluations of a prospect’s overall fit within the organization. There has also been speculation around the league that the Bears frequently use these visits on prospects about whom they are truly uncertain of and still gathering additional information, making Lomu’s visit particularly noteworthy.

The Impact of Ozzy Trapilo’s Injury

Nov 28, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bears tight end Cole Kmet (85) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Philadelphia Eagles with offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) during the fourth quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

While the Bears made efforts this offseason to stabilize the offensive line, including bringing back Braxton Jones, the long-term outlook at left tackle remains unclear. A significant factor in that uncertainty is the injury to Ozzy Trapilo late last year. For all the positives that came from last season, his patellar tendon tear serves as a reminder of how quickly the offensive line can be tested.

There is genuine hope that Trapilo can make a full recovery, but history suggests caution. Studies indicate that only 21.4% of athletes who suffer a patellar tendon tear return to their prior level of performance within two years, highlighting the unpredictability of such injuries. This helps explain why Chicago is evaluating left tackle prospects despite its current roster.

Protecting Caleb Williams blindside is one of the most critical questions the Bears need to answer this offseason. This makes Lomu’s visit particularly significant.

Balancing Immediate Needs and Long-Term Stability

Even with confidence in Braxton Jones and the additions made this offseason, the Bears appear committed to ensuring long-term stability at one of the most critical positions on the roster. Drafting a player like Lomu would not only provide valuable depth but could also secure a long-term solution at left tackle, an area that has seen its share of turnover in Chicago over the years.

a player-team pairing I really like https://t.co/wHhUmOE2bA — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) April 10, 2026

At the same time, the Bears must weigh their options carefully. The roster still has needs on the defensive side of the ball. But how the board falls come draft night, will influence the team’s ultimate decision in the first round.

Final Thoughts

From my perspective, there is a strong possibility that Chicago targets a left tackle early in the draft, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Ozzy Trapilo’s recovery. Even with the re-signing of Braxton Jones and other offseason additions, the importance of securing a long-term solution at the position cannot be overstated. If the board falls the right way and Caleb Lomu is available, selecting him would make a lot of sense and could solidify the position for years to come.

Addressing left tackle in the first round would help resolve a long-standing issue and provide stability at one of the most critical spots on the offensive line. However, if I had to predict the Bears direction, I still believe that targeting a defensive player in the first round may ultimately be the best route. With Braxton Jones and the current group capable of handling the position in the short term, Chicago could instead add an impact defender early and revisit the offensive tackle position in the second or third round. Ultimately, whether it’s Lomu in the first round or another tackle later on, Chicago’s exhausting all options for protecting their franchise quarterback and building in the trenches.