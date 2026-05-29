Chicago Bears OTAs Reveal Early Leaders at Left Tackle and Center

The Chicago Bears have two key competitions along the offensive line this offseason, one at left tackle and another at center.

The center job opened up as a result of Drew Dalman's shocking retirement, and left tackle is up for grabs as Ozzy Trapilo works his way back from a torn Achilles suffered in last season's playoffs.

The Bears acquired Garrett Bradbury in the wake of Dalman's calling it a career, and then Chicago surprisingly sprung for a center in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft when the team selected Logan Jones out of Iowa.

At left tackle, the Bears will give Braxton Jones, Jedrick Wills and Theo Benedet looks at the position.

Center competition update

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Logan Jones. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

While it's too early to call it, Bradbury is favored to win the center competition because of his experience — and we're seeing that experience early on at OTAs.

Head coach Ben Johnson lauded Bradbury for his communication skills, which are imperative for a starting center.

"A guy like Garrett Bradbury impressed Day 1, just with the level of communication that he brings to the table," Johnson stated. "He's loud, he's demonstrative. I know that he's going to be able to get all five guys on the same page."

Meanwhile, information on how Jones has looked has been scarce thus far, but we did get some video of him in action.

Still gonna take some getting used to seeing #5️⃣4️⃣ out there. pic.twitter.com/X14UqpeAMv — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) May 28, 2026

Again, we're still very early in the process here, but the veteran is off to a strong start as he looks to beat out the rookie.

Left tackle competition update

Chicago Bears offensive tackle Braxton Jones. | David Banks-Imagn Images

The Chicago Tribune's Sean Hammond reported that Jones "took the first reps at left tackle," which could show he's the favorite to win the job.

Bears offensive line coach Dan Roushar pretty much hinted that was the case.

“I don’t think anybody goes in as the lead,” Roushar said last week. “We certainly put value in the veteran, in Braxton. So we’ll let that thing play out.”

Jones appears to be a man on a mission in 2026. Johnson said down at the league meetings in March that the left tackle is determined to get his career back on track.

“I don’t think what he put on tape early last season was reflective of what he’s capable of, especially coming off that prior injury," he said of Jones. "We felt like there was more there than what we saw. Now, he looks like a completely different guy physically, and he’s determined to get back to that trajectory.”

There was no information on Benedet, but Bear Report noted that Wills "did not do team drills" during the session. It's unclear if Wills' lack of participation is related to the knee procedure he had that cost the former first-round pick the entire 2025 campaign. That will be something to monitor moving forward.

There's still a long way to go this offseason and competitions don't kick off in earnest until training camp, but early on, it certainly looks like the left tackle job is Jones' to lose.