Bears Week 12 "Stock Up": Ozzy Trapilo steals the show vs. Steelers
Another week, another win. The Chicago Bears held off a challenge from the Pittsburgh Steelers to move to 8-3 on the season. And big performances by the following players helped make it happen. Here's our latest stock watch for the Chicago Bears, starting with who's trending up.
DJ Moore
A week after landing on the bad list, Moore popped out with one of his better games this season to get himself trending back in the right direction. The big-ticket Bears receiver caught five of his seven targets for two touchdowns—his first multi-score game of the season. It wasn’t just about the production, either. He looked engaged, confident,
Montez Sweat
Thanks to his takedown of Mason Rudolph in the third quarter, Sweat extended his recent heater, recording a sack in five of his last six games. He wasn’t done though, bringing down the Pittsburgh backup once more to secure a two-sack day. His day could’ve been even better if he’d finished the job on a third sack where he had Rudolph dead to rights in the pocket, but, alas, he did not. Still, this stretch is extremely necessary for Sweat, who started off the season slowly and has since turned into the player Chicago thought they were paying for. At 7.5 sacks with six games to play, Sweat is on pace to have his first double-digit sack season. That’ll play.
Nahsohn Wright
As the Bears’ top corner cover for the day after Tyrique Stevenson (hip) left the game early, Wright had an outstanding day, leading the team with a preliminary 92.0 coverage grade thanks to a swipe of Rudolph and an excellent PBU against Roman Wilson on a deep ball down the field. He was targeted six times but allowed a passer rating of just 31.9. He even had a monster play on run support to trip up Pittsburgh running back Jaylen Warren. Performances like that will ensure Wright has a role even when
Ozzy Trapilo
The second-round rookie was simply outstanding in his first NFL start, logging team-best grades in overall blocking and pass protection and pitching a shutout against a tough Steelers defensive pass rush featuring T.J. Watt and Nick Herbig. It might well be the best game a Chicago Bears left tackle has played all season. Regardless of whether Theo Benedet’s quad is healed up next week or not, the Bears almost have to see what they have in Trapilo at left tackle after this performance. Because if he’s really this good, the Bears’ tackle situation might be set.