Ryan Poles Sends Clear Message About Caleb Williams at NFL Combine

At the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles made it clear that the franchise's trajectory hinges on QB Caleb Williams taking the next step.

"(Caleb Williams) knows he’s got work to do, Ben (Johnson) has been very clear with a vision, and I know he’s going to put in the time to get to that," Poles said. "But that needs to get to that point. But if all of that falls into place, I think we strategically have to understand how does that change our formula as we move forward and make decisions for the future. For the organization, that’s a great thing to be on that path and feel like you have a long-term quarterback solution."

Poles acknowledged that Williams still must develop. He didn't suggest that 2025 was his arrival, or that he's now the finished product the Bears hoped for when he was selected first overall in 2024. Instead, Poles challenged him.

Head coach Ben Johnson will play a central role in the quarterback that Williams becomes. He has a detailed and clearly defined vision for the Bears' offense, and it's up to Williams to continue mastering his craft so that everything Johnson wants to do ultimately gets unlocked.

Caleb Williams showed flashes of brilliance in 2025, and he was undoubtedly better than his rookie year. His pass protection held up, and it allowed for him to break the Bears' single-season passing record and produce three of the NFL's top-10 plays of 2025.

Now, the expectations for Williams shift from flashes of brilliance to consistent, highl-level QB play.

The Chicago Bears continue to build around Caleb Williams. The 2025 offseason was dominated by offensive line and skill player additions. This offseason is expected to be more about the defense, which should help Williams avoid having to pull off so many late-game heroics.

What's clear is that Poles understand having Williams in place -- a settled long-term franchise quarterback -- changes everything. It influences draft strategy, free agency, and long-term roster building.

It's up to Williams to make sure his growth as a player continues to match that confidence.