Ben Johnson Has No Intention Of Slowing Down Fourth Down Aggressiveness

The Bears were one of only four teams with double-digit wins to be in the top half of the league in 4th down attempts during the regular season. That combination usually translates to being ultra-aggressive on fourth down, and that was certainly the case with Ben Johnson's first year at the helm.

Unfortunately, they also ranked near the bottom of the league in conversion rate. They moved the chains on only 15 of their 29 attempts (51.7%).

Those issues not only bled into the playoffs; they multiplied. I think the decision to punt late against the Lions in the regular season finale (when they didn't get the ball back) contributed to the uptick. Chicago converted only five of 12 (!!!) fourth-down attempts across their two postseason matchups.

Johnson was asked about his ultra-aggressive decision-making at the NFL Scouting Combine today. He confirmed that he doesn't regret anything.

Ben Johnson with an ice cold response when asked about if he’s gonna pull back on going for it on 4th downs.



“No we’re gonna convert more.”



"No we're gonna convert more."

Great explanation of the Ben's 4th down logic follows.

I love that mindset. Really, the only instance where I disagreed with their decision to go for it was when they didn't take the early points to go up on the Rams in the Divisional Round. However, I understood the mindset at the time, as there was no reason to believe the defense would've held Los Angeles' offense in check as they did.

Speaking of the Rams, they had one more fourth-down attempt than the Bears last season. However, they converted five more times and had the fourth-best conversion rate in the NFL (66.7%). It's safe to say no one would ask Sean McVay whether he will go for it less in the future, even beyond the fact that he's established himself as one of the league's best head coaches over the past decade.

Simply put, the Bears just need to get better at converting on fourth. While play-calling has a role there, execution is arguably an even bigger factor.

Johnson later provided added context to the frequency of going for it on fourth down. He said the team is often aware when they are going to go for it more often entering the game, depending on the weather or how they feel about the specific matchup.

Ben Johnson on thoughts behind 4th down and game management decisions.



Ben Johnson on thoughts behind 4th down and game management decisions.

Gives a BIG shoutout to his director of research & analysis (and right hand man) Harry Freid.

Notably, Johnson also referenced the struggles that his defenses have had over his 14-year coaching career when speaking to ESPN 1000's Waddle and Silvy. That fact could've subconsciously (or consciously) led to some baked-in aggressiveness.

"I go back, fourteen years in this league, and I think I've only been around a top-half of the league defense from a yardage standpoint one time," Johnson said. "Does that influence me and make me a more aggressive coach? Maybe it does."

It's also worth noting that Johnson spent the previous four years under Dan Campbell in Detroit. Unsurprisingly, the Lions were one of the four other teams with a winning record in the top half of the league in fourth-down attempts. Campbell has always been one of the league's most aggressive coaches when it comes to leaving his offense on the field on fourth down.

It's safe to say that Johnson took that mindset with him.

Get ready for more memes. It sounds like Blackjack Ben is dead set on continuing to roll the dice.