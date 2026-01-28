C.J. Gardner-Johnson's Cryptic Tweet Has Bears Fans Nervous

Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles showed off some savvy smarts in the middle of the 2025 season. The Bears' secondary was banged up with Jaylon Johnson ruled out indefinitely with a groin injury in Week 2, and Kyler Gordon heading to IR for a second time after Week 7. Meanwhile, the Bears were firmly in the race for the NFC North, and Ryan Poles didn't want to let injuries stand in the way of a division title.

Just four days before their Week 9 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Bears announced they were signing veteran defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson to the roster, and this move paid immediate dividends. In his first two games with the Bears, Gardner-Johnson racked up three sacks and a forced fumble, then added two interceptions in December.

However, after becoming a fan favorite in the Windy City, Gardner-Johnson's run with the Bears may already be over. He posted a cryptic message from his personal X account on Wednesday afternoon, saying, "Too chill for the run around," followed by a peace sign emoji.

Too chill for the run around ✌🏾 — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) January 28, 2026

This could mean nothing. It's just a social media post, after all. However, it has all the semblance of a farewell to Chicago and, predictably, some Bears fans are already starting to panic. I can't stop any fans from overreacting in the moment, but I will explain why Bears fans should neither be shocked nor upset at this development.

Gardner-Johnson was perfect for the Bears in 2025, but his role in 2026 was always in doubt.

As aforementioned, Gardner-Johnson made an immediate impact for the Bears and played a necessary role in Dennis Allen's defense. When healthy, Kyler Gordon plays the nickel (or slot) position and is arguably the best in the business. Without him, the Bears didn't have anyone who could play that role effectively, and that's where Gardner-Johnson came in and performed admirably.

It always seemed to me, however, that adding Gardner-Johnson was a temporary answer to a frustrating injury problem. Once Gordon returned, the veteran became superfluous. I don't mean that to denigrate Gardner-Johnson; it's just the cold, hard truth. Additionally, Gordon signed a market-setting contract extension with the Bears last year, meaning he's not going anywhere anytime soon. There just doesn't seem to be any need for Gardner-Johnson on the 2026 roster.

The Bottom Line

While Gardner-Johnson was a pleasant surprise in his first few games with Chicago, it must be noted that his level of play fell off quite a bit towards the end. He became a liability in coverage, and he wasn't making any more impact plays as he did against the Bengals and Giants.

It was fun while it lasted, but ultimately a parting of ways is probably in the best interest of both the Bears and Gardner-Johnson. As an accomplished, talented defensive back, he will not have to wait long to find a new home, should Chicago indeed move on, and the Bears are set with Kyler Gordon.

Deep breaths, Bears fans. There's much bigger fish to fry this offseason, and we're only just getting started.

