3-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft Fixes Bears' Biggest Roster Flaws

With the Chicago Bears' 2025 season finally over, it's time now for the fans to turn to the offseason, and that means looking ahead to free agency and the draft for answers to roster problems. We don't know for sure yet who will be available in free agency, but we at least know where the Bears will be picking in the 2026 NFL draft, which makes this the perfect time for our first three-round mock draft.

The Bears' biggest roster needs are pretty well known to the fans, and there's a good chance that they will be addressed in free agency with reliable veterans. Nevertheless, in this mock draft, I'll try to send the Bears the help they most desperately need without reaching for an overrated prospect.

1.25 Kayden McDonald - Defensive Tackle, Ohio State

There's an argument to be made that Chicago's biggest need is left tackle (more on that later), but if Kayden McDonald is available at No. 25, Ryan Poles needs to sprint to the podium to turn this pick in. A massive human being with deceptive quickness and debilitating power, he brings the kind of juice that the Bears have been missing at defensive tackle since Akiem Hicks left.

While he's not quite a sack artist, he's still a threat to get after the quarterback, but his best work is done in stopping the run game. This dual-threat defensive tackle could be exactly what Dennis Allen needs to take his defense to the next level.

Watching Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald (#98) and I'm seeing a great power profile and then he hit this euro step that left the Wisconsin LG searching for ghosts 😲 pic.twitter.com/fhTDNuEqhZ — Steven Haglund (@StevenIHaglund) January 18, 2026

2.57 Dillon Thieneman- Safety, Oregon

One of the most underrated safeties in college football for the last couple of years is Thieneman, who has been an impact player ever since his freshman year at Purdue. Standing six feet tall and weighing 207 pounds, he's got the size (and speed) to come downfield and defend the run, but is savvy enough to defend the pass, too, racking up eight interceptions in three seasons.

The Bears currently have no safeties under contract, making this a true need for the team. We already got a hint at which safety the Bears will prioritize resigning this offseason, the veteran Kevin Byard III, which means Jaquan Brisker's role in the defense will be up for grabs. I think Thieneman has the athleticism, football smarts, and toughness to step directly into that role.

With Dillon Thieneman declaring for the draft, we have to thank him for this moment.



White-out, Penn State, game winning interception. The end of the James Franklin era. 🦆



I was jumping up and down on this one. #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/CkgVsY5uzI — The Duck Backers (@DuckBackers) January 14, 2026

3.89 Isaiah World - Offensive Tackle, Oregon

The Bears face a dire situation at left tackle. Rookie Ozzy Trapilo, who had been blossoming into a long-term starter, suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in the closing moments of the Wild Card round, a devastating injury that will sideline him well into the 2026 season. As I mentioned in my list of moves the Bears must make this offseason, Ryan Poles must act as if Trapilo is not even on the roster.

That's where World comes in. A three-year starter at left tackle (two at Nevada and one at Oregon), he brings plenty of experience, unteachable traits, and an NFL-ready frame. His ceiling is sky-high, and offensive line coach Dan Roushar is just the man for the job. It'd be best if World could ride the bench for a season as he refines his technique, but he would likely hold up well if pressed into immediate service.

Additionally, there's a not insignificant chance that Trapilo never fully recovers from his injury. In that worst-case scenario, World could potentially serve as his long-term replacement.

Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

