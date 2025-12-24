Cairo Santos’ incredible Week 16 earns Player of the Week honors

Caleb Williams deserves all the credit in the world for delivering two clutch touchdown passes, including the game-winner, to push the Bears to victory over the Packers last Saturday, as does DJ Moore for continuing his recent surge as the playoffs approach.

But the Bears wouldn’t have even been in position to win that game were it not for kicker Cairo Santos.

It hasn’t been the cleanest year for Santos, who has held down Chicago’s kicker position since 2020. As of now, his 82.8 field goal percentage is the lowest he’s yet posted as a Bear, though he still has a few weeks to pump it up.

When the Bears needed him most, though, Santos nailed three kicks in the swirling Chicago wind, including a 51-yarder, a clutch extra point to send the game to overtime, and the onside kick that gave the Bears a shot to tie the game at the end of regulation.

It’s not surprising, therefore, that the 34-year-old kicker locked up yet another NFC Special Teams Player of the Week award this week for his efforts.

This honor marks Santos’ third such award as a member of the Bears, winning in Week 6 in 2020 and Week 7 in 2022. It also makes Santos the sixth Bears player this year to win a Player of the Week or Month award, joining quarterback Caleb Williams (Week 3) and tight end Colston Loveland (Week 9) on offense, linebacker D'Marco Jackson (Week 15) on defense and Blackwell (Week 4) on special teams, and cornerback Nahshon Wright (NFC Defensive Player of the Month for November).

Just a few weeks ago, it looked like the wheels might be coming off a bit for Santos, who missed his first field goal inside 40 yards on 85 attempts as a Bear against the Browns at Soldier Field.

But like a true professional, he bounced back to help the Bears earn their biggest win of the season. Now that the Bears are in the playoffs with a strong likelihood of playing games at Soldier Field, the team will need more performances like Saturday to push them further.

Given the way Santos played with the lights at their brightest, Bears fans can hopefully put to bed any Cody Parkey nightmares.

