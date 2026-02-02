Chicago Bears Insider Says DJ Moore Conversation Has Gone Too Far

One of the most interesting Chicago Bears storylines to monitor this offseason will center around veteran wide receiver DJ Moore, who's already in the crosshairs of trade speculation even before the Super Bowl kicks off.

However, according to longtime Chicago Bears insider Brad Biggs, the narrative around the Bears' displeasure with Moore has spun wildly out of control.

Remember, the Moore drama started when he loafed what turned out to be his final route of the 2025 season. It was that lack of effort that resulted in a Caleb Williams interception against the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round, and ultimately cost the Chicago Bears the game.

Still, is that really enough to think the Bears are ready to move on?

"Overlooked were the 34-yard reception Moore made on the first play from scrimmage, the touchdown he scored and the one-handed catch he made against the Rams," Biggs wrote. "And maybe the Bears don’t beat the Packers in either the wild-card round or the regular-season game at Soldier Field without Moore. He had a fourth-down grab and the go-ahead 25-yard touchdown in the playoff game. He made a contested catch with cornerback Keisean Nixon draped all over him in overtime of the regular-season game on the precision deep ball from Williams."

Indeed, Moore had more than his fair share of momentum-swinging plays in the second half of the 2025 season and in Chicago's two playoff games. Those are moments that matter in evaluating a player's short- and long-term future with a team, especially one like the Bears, whose goal is to make life as easy as possible for Williams.

"What has been lost in the Moore discussion is he’s the anti-diva receiver," Biggs continued. "He didn’t peep once about Justin Fields when the passing game was a complete mess. He hasn’t complained about a lack of targets the last two seasons. He answers the bell almost every Sunday. He plays through minor injuries."

DJ Moore finished the 2025 season with 50 catches for 682 yards and six touchdowns. It was the second straight season that he failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards. Moore's best year with the Bears was his first season in Chicago, when he had 96 catches for 1,364 yards and eight scores.

The Chicago Bears aren't a finished product yet. Sure, they're getting closer to being a legitimate Super Bowl contender, but until they get there, a veteran as selfless and talented as Moore should be a priority to keep around.