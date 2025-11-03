Inside Brock Bowers' Triumphant and Explosive Return
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders' offense looked completely different with a healthy Brock Bowers in the mix. After weeks of struggling to move the ball, Las Vegas' offense caught fire against the Jacksonville Jaguars by simply feeding Bowers.
The Raiders' star tight end finished with 12 catches for 127 yards and three touchdowns, proving just how vital he is to the Raiders' offense.
On his first game back...
Brock Bowers: "It felt great to get back out on the field. Obviously, not the ending we wanted, but I'm proud everyone fought to the very end."
On what it took to come back for this game after dealing with an injury and preform the way he did... Bowers: "I think, mentally, it's just it's hard not playing just because you want to be out there so bad. And I mean, it just sucks I'm not on field helping the team."
On not coming out with a win...
Bowers: "Yeah, it's just frustrating. Not the way we wanted to end. But like I said, we were fighting till the end."
On if his extended absence made him play with something extra today...
Bowers: "Maybe a little bit of fresh legs, but I just kind of tried to treat it like any other week. You can't have those thoughts going through your head, like, you have to do this, you have to that. You just got to go out there and play."
On how he felt physically...
Bowers: "Pretty good, pretty good." On how he felt about the communication between the team... Bowers: "I've been trying to stay locked in with meetings and everything throughout the last three or four weeks when I wasn't playing. So it feels like I kind of stayed on track with that."
On what he can take away from this game and put towards the next one...
Bowers: "I mean, we did some pretty good things today. It just stinks that we didn't come out and top the end." On how it feels to bring back a loss instead of a tie… Bowers: "Man, I can't really think about that now. We made a decision that we were going for two to win the game. And we trust our guys to go out and make plays, and we just came up a little short."
On the short week turnaround and how the team can build off today's game…
Bowers: "You got to keep building off what we did today. Short week kind of helps us to get it out of our minds and get rolling into the next game. So we're excited." On his message to the team... Bowers: "I think it's just important to not lose faith and everything. Stay together as a team and just keep grinding and good things will happen."
