Caleb Williams lifts Bears to rare air in 2025 NFL Week 17 power rankings

The penultimate week of the 2025 NFL season is finally upon us, and I don't think anyone could have predicted the landscape as it currently stands. The mighty Kansas City Chiefs have been eliminated from the postseason. Drake Maye has willed the New England Patriots to the top of the AFC and is a legit MVP candidate. And the Chicago Bears stand atop the NFC North after a sensational comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers.

Most fans and analysts said before the season started that winning eight or nine games while proving that head coach Ben Johnson and quarterback Caleb Williams are the future of this franchise would make for a successful year for the Bears. I was one of them. But the Bears now sit at 11 wins and are headed back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020. In fact, they're one win away from securing their first division title since 2018.

Oh, and they've done all this while proving that Johnson and Williams are indeed the future of this franchise. This magical run may all end with a Wild Card loss but make no mistake: the Bears are back and will be a problem in the NFC for years to come.

Of course, the Bears had to make a jump from their position in my 2025 NFL Week 16 power rankings, but there's not much more room for them to go. Where do they land for Week 17? Let's dive in.

1. Seattle Seahawks: 12-3 (Last week: 2)

That Thursday night matchup between the top two teams in the NFC was one of the greatest regular-season games we've ever seen, and it proved that these Seahawks are legit contenders. Barring a collapse, the NFC will run through Seattle.

2. Chicago Bears: 11-4 (Last week: 3)

With their win over the Green Bay Packers and a wild Detroit Lions' loss, the Bears have punched their playoff ticket for the first time since 2020. It's not always pretty, but they keep finding ways to win, and that makes them a true threat to every team in the NFC.

3. Los Angeles Rams: 11-4 (Last week: 1)

That second-half collapse to Seattle has to be unsettling for Rams fans. Sure, Seattle's defense is elite, but the Rams had absolutely no answers on offense.

4. Buffalo Bills: 11-4 (Last week: 4)

They let the Browns hang around far longer than necessary, but the Bills escaped Cleveland with a win. As long as they have Josh Allen, the Bills can compete for a Super Bowl.

Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

5. New England Patriots: 12-3 (Last week: 6)

After a rough first-half against Baltimore, the Patriots locked in and pulled off the upset victory. The No. 1 seed in the AFC is still very much in play.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars: 11-4 (Last week: 8)

Speaking of the No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Jaguars have officially entered the chat. They've taken all the disrespect and the doubt all season long, including from yours truly, and have emerged as true contenders in the AFC.

7. Houston Texans: 10-5 (Last week: 7)

Barely sneaking past the 2-13 Raiders dampens the hype around the Texans a bit, but this team is still dangerous.

8. Denver Broncos: 12-3 (Last week: 5)

I didn't want to drop the Broncos this far after one loss, but I couldn't put them above the Texans or the team that just blew their doors off.

Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

9. Los Angeles Chargers: 11-4 (Last week: 9)

The Chargers picked up a dominant win over the Cowboys, but it just feels like they're a step below the eight teams ahead of them in these rankings.

10. San Francisco 49ers: 11-4 (Last week: 11)

Brock Purdy dismantled the Colts on Monday Night Football in what was arguably the best game of his career. I had thought that all their injuries would keep the Niners out of the playoffs, but they've proven me wrong.

11. Green Bay Packers: 9-5-1 (Last week: 10)

They played a better game than the Bears for 58 minutes, but the two minutes they didn't cost the Packers dearly. They should still make the playoffs, but without Micah Parsons, this Packers team faces a steep uphill battle to advance beyond the Wild Card round.

12. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-6 (Last week: 12)

Struggling to put away a bad Commanders team doesn't inspire much confidence in the defending champs. They've won the NFC East division title again, but that's probably the only title they'll have this year.

Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

13. Pittsburgh Steelers: 9-6 (Last week: 15)

Despite a strong lead in the AFC North, the Steelers could very well miss the playoffs thanks to DK Metcalf's boneheaded altercation with a fan on Sunday. The NFL suspended Metcalf for the final two games of the season, and the Steelers will struggle to move the ball on offense without him.

14. Carolina Panthers: 8-7 (Last week: 16)

One of the best feel-good stories of 2025 is the Carolina Panthers, who may defy all expectations and win the NFC South. However, that should not obscure the fact that this roster remains flawed and in need of a true franchise quarterback. Bryce Young is still not the answer in Carolina.

15. Baltimore Ravens: 7-8 (Last week: 13)

The Ravens choked away what would have been an upset win on Sunday Night Football and now face nearly impossible odds to make the playoffs. If Lamar Jackson's back injury forces him to miss any time at all, their season will be finished.

16. Detroit Lions: 8-7 (Last week: 14)

Life moves pretty fast in the NFL. One year the Lions are 15-2 and the NFC's top Super Bowl contender, the next they're on the brink of missing the playoffs entirely. Without Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, the Lions just aren't the same team.

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

17. New Orleans Saints: 5-10 (Last week: 22)

Are the Saints... good? It's too late to save their season, but they've now won three straight games and are arguably the best team in the NFC South. They'll be an intriguing group to watch in 2026, especially if Tyler Shough continues to improve.

18. Dallas Cowboys: 6-8-1 (Last week: 18)

I'm really not sure where the Cowboys go from here. Even without Micah Parsons, this team has enough talent to be a playoff contender, but they just keep finding ways to lose.

19. Kansas City Chiefs: 6-9 (Last week: 17)

The absence of Patrick Mahomes has shown just how mightily he carried an old and weak roster. Losing to the lowly Titans is one thing, but to get absolutely blown out? GM Brett Veach has a tall task ahead of him to retool this roster, and I wouldn't be surprised if the Chiefs don't compete for a playoff spot until at least 2027.

20. Minnesota Vikings: 7-8 (Last week: 21)

They beat the woeful Giants, but at what cost? Quarterback J.J. McCarthy injured his hand, and while the initial injury update appears to be encouraging, the Vikings stand no chance of winning another game without him.

Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

21. Atlanta Falcons: 6-9 (Last week: 23)

In a matchup of the bird mascots, the Falcons brought down the flailing Cardinals, but that won't do them much good in these power rankings. The Falcons need a lot of help next year, but won't even have their first-round pick in the draft.

22. Cincinnati Bengals: 5-10 (Last week: 29)

Here's a radical idea for the Bengals to finally return to the playoffs: demote Zac Taylor to offensive coordinator and hire a defensive guru, such as Green Bay's Jeff Hafley, as head coach. With Joe Burrow and this offense, they would be perennial Super Bowl contenders if only they could get a league-average defense.

23. Indianapolis Colts: 8-7 (Last week: 19)

After starting the season 7-1, the Colts are now 8-7 and practically eliminated from playoff contention. A collapse of this magnitude calls for a clean sweep of the coaching staff and front office this offseason.

24. Miami Dolphins: 6-9 (Last week: 20)

The Dolphins may have shown some grit by winning a few games in a lost season, but Mike McDaniel still needs to go. His team has never displayed the kind of toughness it takes to win December and January football games.

Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

25. Tennessee Titans: 3-12 (Last week: 26)

While the players deserved and probably enjoyed that win, one could almost hear a collective groan from the fans. Draft positioning is more important for the Titans now than meaningless Week 16 wins.

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 7-8 (Last week: 24)

Remember when the Bucs were 5-1 with their only loss coming at the hands of the defending champs? Good times.

27. New York Giants: 2-13 (Last week: 25)

That loss to the Vikings was bizarre, but no one should hold it against rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart. The Giants are simply in survival mode to finish the season, hopefully with the No. 1 overall pick, and next year will offer a fair analysis of the young signal caller.

28. Arizona Cardinals: 3-12 (Last week: 27)

If the Cardinals are going to fire head coach Jonathan Gannon, and they should, they might as well do it now and give themselves a little extra time to start their search for his replacement.

Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

29. New York Jets: 3-12 (Last week: 28)

Lost in all the noise around the Jets is the insane fact that they may very well go the entire season without recording a single interception on defense.

30. Washington Commanders: 4-11 (Last week: 30)

As well as the 2024 season went for Washington, that's how poorly 2025 went. This roster needs a full teardown and rebuild if they want to return to the playoffs.

31. Cleveland Browns: 3-12 (Last week: 31)

As I said at the beginning of the season, the Browns will remain a bottom-feeder until that horrendous Deshaun Watson contract is off the books.

32. Las Vegas Raiders: 2-13 (Last week: 32)

Trading for Geno Smith and hiring Pete Carroll are proving to be catastrophic mistakes for the Raiders. It's going to take years to undo the damage done by their 2025 offseason.

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

