Kevin Warren Sheds Bears' Light on the Caleb Williams-Iceman Debate

Will the real Iceman stand up?

Actually, he has. The first Iceman was NBA/ABA star George Gervin , and now there is NFL Iceman, Caleb Williams, and the question out there is for courts to decide which legally can use that name for marketing purposes. Gervin stepped up almost four decades after his career ended to challenge Williams' attempts to claim the legal copyright.

What do the Bears think about how their QB is trying to attempt to trademark Iceman? Actually, what's the difference? It's Williams' personal decision, and not theirs.

However, team president Kevin Warren offered up some thoughts on this dispute during an interview with NBC's Pro Football Talk duo of Mike Florio and Chris Simms at the owners meetings on Monday. He has actual valued historical insight because of one unique fact.

Hold up… Does Kevin Warren really need an ID lanyard to walk around Soldier Field? pic.twitter.com/E2HswgMFeh — Fitz🍀 (@CheapSeats411) January 13, 2026

"Interestingly enough, I got an opportunity as a young person to spend some time with George Gervin because my brother-in-law was John Shumate, God rest his soul," Warren told Florio and Simms.

Shumate was a famed Notre Dame star who played on the team that ended UCLA's 88-game winning streak under John Wooden in 1974.

I was reluctant, but I’ve chosen to embrace Caleb Williams’ “Iceman” nickname.



Here’s why… pic.twitter.com/zfG299x6es — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) March 20, 2026

"He played on the Spurs, so I got a chance to meet George Gervin, who was a special player," Warren said.

Warren brought up the old-timers' side of this Williams-Gervin debate that has become a copyright situation. The Bears president sounded a bit like a politician straddling the line on a hard issue.

"One good thing about it—I always look for the positive thing—is that if we're allowed to bring back kind of the old, historical, one of the greatest, people say top-50 players in the NBA, I think he's one of the great top-10 players in the NBA, maybe the greatest scorer of all time—finger roll, he's smooth."

NBA legend George Gervin, the original "Iceman," is challenging Bears QB Caleb Williams' attempt to trademark the same nickname. https://t.co/WoQJv9lak8 — Chicago Sun-Times (@Suntimes) March 26, 2026

OK, let's not go there in a city where the greatest actually played.

Michael Jordan led the NBA in scoring seven straight years. As for scoring, Wilt Chamberlain also did it seven straight years, but one year averaged an astounding 50.4 points a game. No one will be breaking that until they put in the inevitable 4-point line. Gervin led in scoring three straight years and four out of five.

I’ll say it…



I have no clue who George Gervin is or was in regard to basketball. 🏀 I’m not the biggest NBA fan but I’ve never even heard of him before all of this “Iceman” nonsense.



Not sure why the uproar in regards to Caleb Williams attempting to make a business decision… pic.twitter.com/SXblcyyB0f — Rob Schwarz Jr. (@ChiRuxinBGO) March 27, 2026

That's basketball, though, and Warren wasn't going to give short shrift to his own football team's quarterback. He pointed out Williams' ability to be cold in the clutch, which earned him the nickname with teammates—he did not take the name himself as some have suggested.

"He's worn it well and it fits with the demeanor of Chicago, with the weather, but it's exciting to see him," Warren said.

No matter what happens with the trademark, Caleb Williams is Iceman to me.



No disrespect to George Gervin. Helluva career in the NBA. But Caleb embodies that persona and has given it new life in this generation. #Bears pic.twitter.com/SjP6PIjIFR — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 27, 2026

As Warren pointed out, with Williams: "It is truly never over until all the time on the clock is gone."

Actually, this fits the title "Iceman" quite accurately.

Warren chose his opportunity to talk on this to give his GM, Ryan Poles, a plug for bringing Williams to the Bears.

In the end, who does the Bears' owner think is the true Iceman?

I tried to like Caleb Williams. I really did, but this young urkel has won nothing. No one over 40 is calling him “Iceman”. George Gervin will always be “The Iceman”. 🙄 https://t.co/JJGJKWdp8c — Disco (@discoque92) March 29, 2026

"They both are Icemen in their own right," he said.

Weak stuff.

There is no jump ball on this issue. It’s going to be like the alternate possession rule for this tie-up between popular athletes of a different sport and era.

The court will decide, and that's not a basketball court.

Caleb Williams is the Iceman. It’s his nickname. It arose naturally, his teammates call him the Iceman, he even has the Iceman celebration. George Gervin hasn’t played in the NBA in 40 years and that’s not even the same sport. He is irrelevant for anyone under 60. Give it up dude — Jeremy (@JeromeyR0me) March 27, 2026

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