Bears' Caleb Williams Fires Back at Skip Bayless for Iceman Nickname Controversy

It wouldn't be an NFL offseason without some kind of controversy making waves on social media. Last year, it was the Green Bay Packers' campaign to ban the so-called 'Tush Push' play. This year, the talk of the NFL world is a debate over a nickname. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was dubbed the Iceman in 2025 for making NFL history with seven fourth-quarter comebacks, including a miraculous Wild Card win over the Packers.

But Williams may lose the Iceman moniker to NBA legend George Gervin, who famously earned that nickname in the 1970's. After Williams submitted four trademark requests relating to the Iceman nickname earlier this month, Gervin submitted two of his own, setting up a potential legal battle over which athlete will be able to profit from the nickname.

This has touched off a firestorm of debate on social media, and now, one of the most controversial, argumentative personalities in all of pro sports, Skip Bayless, has waded into the debate. Bayless tweeted from his personal X account on Friday morning that he'd be discussing this controversy on the Arena Gridiron podcast later in the day, and in the same post, he accused "Caleb and Co." of stealing the Iceman nickname from Gervin.

I’m a Caleb Williams fan. But I was a much bigger Iceman Gervin fan, and I’m offended Caleb and Co. are trying to steal George’s all-time great nickname. I unleash on today’s Arena Gridiron 2:30 E. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) March 27, 2026

Williams is no stranger to this kind of mudslinging. Even before the Bears selected him with the first overall pick of the 2024 NFL draft, he faced accusations of selfishness, mental weakness, and even being a bad teammate. Through it all, he never called people out for their laughably erroneous opinions. But Bayless appears to have crossed a line by accusing him of theft, as Williams has already publicly clapped back from his own X account.

Idc about where your fandom stands.



I was trying give you and everyone else the benefit of the doubt. About knowing business and being smart about it. But I guess not. Foolish of me!



Also words matter Skip Bayless.

“Steal”



Enjoy that podcast. https://t.co/PDMbllK1lx pic.twitter.com/fouK4A4zsz — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) March 27, 2026

Caleb Williams is the Iceman whether Skip Bayless likes it or not

To be honest, this whole debate is dumb. Many people still have respect for George Gervin and what he did for the sport of basketball. But Gervin last played in an NBA game in 1986. Anyone born in the last 30 years probably never even saw a George Gervin highlight without deliberately searching for it. Caleb Williams is the Iceman now, and he earned it with a historic 2025 season.

As for Bayless, he spewed utter nonsense on the Arena Gridiron podcast when this topic came up. First, he claimed that no one aside from "some Bears fans" ever called Williams Iceman when, in fact, Jeff Joniak called him that on the official radio broadcast of the Bears' Week 16 victory over the Green Bay Packers. The NFL's official X account also referred to him as the Iceman.

Bayless followed that with a tangent about how Williams should have called Gervin for permission to "borrow" his nickname, an utterly ridiculous idea given the fact that Williams, a Gen-Z quarterback, may have legitimately not ever heard of George Gervin. He also complained about the lack of "originality" of the nickname, saying, "Someone else has to do it for you, right? It just has to happen naturally or organically."

This quote proves that Bayless is hopelessly out of touch with the modern sports world. Williams never called himself Iceman. Not once. His teammates, most notably Rome Odunze, started calling him that after leading several game-winning drives. Then the fans carried it on, followed by commentators, announcers, and dozens of personalities around the NFL world. Williams simply gave in to the public adoration and embraced the name that was given to him.

Rome Odunze to Caleb Williams after the walkoff TD pass:



"Iceman. Iceman."pic.twitter.com/lz16P58ygD — Dave (@davebftv) December 22, 2025

Furthermore, if originality is so important to Bayless, surely he'd be upset to find out that George Gervin wasn't even the first athlete to be called Iceman. That honor belongs to the Chicago Bears' very own Red Grange, who was called "The Wheaton Iceman" all the way back in the 1920's.

The other guests on the show were no better. They even turned it into a complaint about the new generation as a whole, becoming the "old-man-yells-at-clouds" stereotype in the flesh. And that's really the heart of what this manufactured outrage is all about: older fans and athletes who can't accept that the new generation doesn't embrace their same heroes, just like they didn't embrace their parents' heroes when they were the new generation themselves. After all, I don't hear many of these Gervin defenders hyping up George Mikan, but maybe that's just me.

The Bottom Line

As aforementioned, this debate is dumb. I, along with tens of millions of other kids back in the day, had the George Gervin "Iceman" poster on my bedroom wall. I spent hours trying to emulate Gervin's signature finger roll layup in pickup basketball games with my friends. I love what Gervin did for the sport and his lasting impact, but that was a long, long time ago. Eventually, all but the very greatest of athletes will fade from the public discourse as younger fans look up to younger players, and the cycle starts over again.

Babe Ruth's ghost may have told us that legends never die in the movie The Sandlot. He's not wrong, however, eventually their shine wears off. Gervin will forever be a legend in the sport of basketball, but Williams is undoubtedly the Iceman of football, and one more season or two of playoff success will firmly cement his superstar status. The older fans and commentators like Skip Bayless will just have to learn to live with that.