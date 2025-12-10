Caleb Williams makes reference to Michael Jordan after Bears' loss to Packers

The city of Chicago very nearly exploded with excitement about the 2025 Chicago Bears on Sunday, but a heartbreaking loss to the Green Bay Packers threw the brakes on that hype train. Quarterback Caleb Williams had the chance to create a career legacy moment and cap another game-winning drive at Lambeau Field. With less than 30 seconds remaining in a one-touchdown game, he had Cole Kmet wide open in the end zone, but he misfired and threw the game-ending interception.

On Wednesday during media availability, Williams was asked about how he felt regarding his role in Sunday's loss. Instead of the usual quarterback-speak of 'I have to be better' or 'It is what it is', Williams went for the whole enchilada by name-dropping the greatest athlete in the history of Chicago sports: Michael Jordan.

Caleb Williams on how he has handled the Packers game ending the way it did:



"I feel great. It goes to the MJ quote, he missed how many game winners? You move on from it. I think 9 times out of 10, I'll hit." — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) December 10, 2025

The quote Williams is referencing is from an old Nike commercial highlighting Jordan's rise from getting cut from his high school team to becoming the greatest basketball player of all time: I've missed more than 9,000 shots in my career. I've lost almost 300 games. 26 times, I've been trusted to take the game winning shot and missed. I've failed over and over and over again in my life. And that is why I succeed.

Caleb Williams has a history of setting his sights on the greatest players of all time

Williams may not have been comparing himself to Jordan, but referencing No. 23's most memorable quote, given at a time when he had already won 5 NBA titles and 5 MVP awards, is a bold move, especially following a brutal loss to Chicago's archrival. But I love it. This is the kind of confidence that Jordan himself oozed from the very moment he was drafted by the Chicago Bulls to the end of his career.

This isn't the first time Williams has tied his career to an all-time great, either. Last year, it came out that he kept a list of career goals as the background of his phone, one of which read "Super Bowls x8", or one more than the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady. For what it's worth, Tom Brady weighed in on Williams' goal and basically said it's good to shoot for the stars as long as he understands the hard work it will take to get there.

At the end of the day, Williams threw a bad pass and he knows it, but he also knows that he can and will be better. He hit that very same throw just the week before in a similarly clutch situation, icing the game and securing a triumphant Week 13 win over the defending champs. Even Jordan missed some game-winning shots, proving that it happens to (quite literally) the best of us.

