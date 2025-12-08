Bears' rookies hoard game balls from thrilling Week 14 loss to Packers

Another year, another heartbreaking Bears' loss to the Packers. The Bears dug themselves quite a hole in the first half on Sunday with an offense that couldn't buy a first down and a defense that struggled to stop anything. Caleb Williams and the offense managed to put together a valiant second-half effort and tie the game late, but ultimately fell short, losing 21-28.

In a silver lining for Bears fans, they can take comfort in the fact that every Bears-Packers game since drafting Caleb Williams has been competitive. In three contests, each game came down to the final play: a blocked field goal, a made field goal, and a fourth-down heave into the endzone. But moral victories don't count towards the standings, and after a 9-3 start to the season, the Bears have their eyes on the playoffs next month. This loss hurts them, but doesn't end their season.

Discussing the playoffs must wait, however. For now, let's hand out some game balls. These players won't leave Green Bay with a win, but they can hold their heads high knowing they carried the team.

1. Colston Loveland

As the passing game continues to struggle, rookie tight end Colston Loveland still manages to make big plays for the Bears. He hauled in four of five targets for 29 yards and a touchdown, with his only incompletion being a great effort by the defender to knock the ball out of his hands. His connection with Williams continues to grow, and that bodes well for 2026 and beyond.

2. Luther Burden III

With the Bears ruling Rome Odunze out for Week 14, it was time for Luther Burden to step up, and that's exactly what he did. He led all Bears' receivers with 67 yards on four catches. Ben Johnson continues to call his number, and the rookie continues to deliver on that trust, proving that he never should have fallen into Chicago's lap in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft.

Caleb Williams pass to Luther Burden.pic.twitter.com/tGxXVgmw9y — ✶ Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) December 8, 2025

3. Kyle Monangai

With each passing week, Monangai looks more and more like the biggest steal of the 2025 NFL draft. The seventh-round rookie from Rutgers had another solid game, keeping the chains moving as he averaged 4.1 yards per carry against Green Bay's tough defensive line. He also had a carry that will almost certainly be featured on Kyle Brandt's "Angry Runs" segment on Good Morning Football tomorrow.

The Bears' running game has been looking for a tough, north-south runner with nasty disposition ever since David Montgomery left for the Detroit Lions. That search is officially over.

I love Kyle Monangai. pic.twitter.com/GJJjbG5d9B — Greg Braggs Jr. (@GBraggsJr23) December 7, 2025

Honorable Mention: Olamide Zaccheaus

I don't know how Caleb Williams got this ball to Zaccheaus in the endzone, nor how Zaccheaus held onto it and stayed inbounds. Just an unbelievable play.

