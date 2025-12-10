Don't expect Bears' Caleb Williams to have a big game against Browns

The 2025 NFL season has been a huge sigh of relief for fans of the Chicago Bears. On top of already securing their first winning season since 2018, the Bears even briefly held the No. 1 seed in the NFC after a triumphant Week 13 win over the defending champs. Perhaps even more important, however, is the development seen from second-year quarterback Caleb Williams, who is on pace to take fewer than half of the historic 68 sacks he took as a rookie.

But Williams has been in a bit of a slump lately. In three of his last four games, Williams has finished with less than 200 passing yards, likely ending any chance of becoming Chicago's first 4,000-yard passer this year. Nor has he completed more than 60% of his passes since Week 8. And last Sunday, Williams threw the game-ending interception against the Packers despite having Cole Kmet wide-open in the endzone.

Unfortunately for Bears fans, things are unlikely to improve for Williams on Sunday. For one thing, the heavily favored Bears face a 'trap game' against a dangerous Browns team. Led by the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett, who is on pace to shatter the single-season sack record, that defensive line can throw a wrench in even the best passing offenses.

Additionally, Mother Nature herself has conspired against any semblance of a strong passing game in Week 15. According to early weather reports, the wind chill temperature at Soldier Field is set to be in the negative teens, perhaps even negative twenties, at kickoff.

Needless to say, a weather report with sub-zero degree temperatures and wind in the afternoon isn't conducive to a strong, modern passing game. That football is going to be as hard as a rock, making it difficult to grip and even harder to catch, especially with the kind of velocity that Williams can put on the ball.

The Bears should win, but not because of their quarterback

Any Bears fans hoping for a bounce-back game from Williams against the 3-10 Browns should lower their expectations. Ben Johnson's game plan will almost certainly feature a heavy dose of the hard-hitting rookie running back Kyle Monangai, whose bruising running style will quickly wear out any defense when they're playing in frigid temperatures on the road.

