Caleb Williams reveals focus area that could unlock huge numbers for Bears offense
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams had himself a day in Week 9 against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The 2024 first overall pick threw for 280 yards and three touchdowns. He ran for 53 yards. He even caught two passes for 22 yards and a score.
So, yeah, Williams stuffed the stat sheet.
His all-purpose day was a big part of why the Bears managed to put up 47 points and outscore the Bengals, who had an offensive output of their own, scoring 42 points behind Joe Flacco's career-high 470 passing yards.
Williams' impact on the ground is something Bears fans should get used to seeing in coming weeks, too.
The second-year QB acknowledged that he must be more willing to run as the season marches on.
“It’s something I need to be more conscious of, to be able to help this team,” Williams said after the game. “My legs can be dangerous in any moment so when they cover guys down, I don’t always have to scramble and do the cool plays. Go get the yardage, get down, live to fight for another down. When the big shots come, make them, and keep the team moving.”
I wouldn't get used to Williams catching too many more passes this year, although his two receptions worked like a charm.
“Both of those plays were things we’ve been practicing," Williams said. "They actually looked really good in practice. The ‘Hot Potato’ ended up looking really good this week. I felt really confident, and I know coach did too, about calling it in those moments.”
Caleb Williams now has 40 carries for 183 yards and two rushing touchdowns in eight games. He ended his rookie year with 489 rushing yards (zero touchdowns). He's on pace to have a more productive second season as a runner, especially if he starts pressing on the gas when he escapes the pocket over the next nine games.