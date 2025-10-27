Caleb Williams slides again in latest Chicago Bears player power rankings
As it happens, these Chicago Bears may be the same ol' Bears despite assurances to the contrary. After all, their ugly loss to the Ravens was littered with the same, old problems. Penalties once again played a major role in the loss, but these are less troublesome than red zone execution, which is nonexistent. Worst of all, another Caleb Williams dud has to be deeply troubling for Bears fans.
Williams was supposed to be the guy for Chicago, a truly generational quarterback. One former NFL GM even said he would take Caleb Williams over Peyton Manning before the 2024 NFL Draft. While there's been plenty of good this year and Williams appears to have taken steps in his development, his last two outings have been an unmitigated disaster against bad defenses.
With that, Williams falls from his spot in last week's Chicago Bears player power rankings, leaving him out of the list altogether. Who else moved up to take his spot? Let's dive in.
D'Andre Swift (Last week: 1)
Swift's midseason resurgence continued in Week 8, though to a much lesser degree. He entered the game with a 'Questionable' designation on the Bears injury report and appeared to be on a snap count as he ran the ball just eleven times throughout the game. Still, he averaged over 4 yards per carry and scored Chicago's only touchdown, so he gets to keep his spot for another week.
2. Joe Thuney (Last week: 3)
It's not a great thing when an offensive lineman is arguably your best, most consistent offensive player, but it's not a bad thing, either. Considering Chicago's ineptitude along the O-line in recent years, Thuney's stabilizing presence is a breath of fresh air.
3. Rome Odunze (Last week: Not ranked)
Odunze briefly fell off this list after back-to-back weeks of middling production, but Williams' favorite receiver recorded his second 100-yard game of the season, finishing with 7 catches for 114 yards. The only thing stopping him from moving higher on this list was the absence of a touchdown.
4. Montez Sweat (Last week: Not ranked)
Credit to Sweat for what could be a turning point in the season. He now has a sack in back-to-back games and very nearly made it three straight games with a forced fumble. If he can keep this up, Chicago's pass rush situation may not be in dire straits after all (it's still bad, though).
5. Kevin Byard III (Last week: 2)
While he didn't add to his interception total this week, Byard remains a stabilizing veteran presence in a secondary that has been decimated by injuries. Hopefully both he and the Bears are able to come to terms on a contract extension soon.