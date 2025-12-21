Comeback Caleb ties an NFL legend's record against Green Bay

Caleb Williams has now led six fourth-quarter comebacks this season. That ties him with Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning for the most in a single season for a player under the age of 25.

Caleb Williams ties HOF Peyton Manning for the most fourth-quarter comebacks in a season by a player under the age of 25 in NFL history (6) 🔥@ChicagoBears | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/TTwAFYdjcD — NFL+ (@NFLPlus) December 21, 2025

But he's so inaccurate, though! His completion percentage is so low!

The elite players in the game play their best when the lights are at their brightest. They don't get much brighter than being down 10 points with two minutes left in a gotta-have-it game against your division rivals. Nevertheless, that's exactly when Williams turned it on yesterday.

Despite playing a defense that had Chicago's number all game (the Bears' offense got held out of the end zone for the first 59 and a half minutes), he sent it to overtime with a perfect touchdown pass to the back corner of the end zone. He had a defender in his face and had to throw off his back foot. He later iced it with a beautiful 47-yard game-winner to send the away team packing.

CALEB WILLIAMS TO DJ MOORE



BEARS WIN pic.twitter.com/3ShtuowNYm — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2025

How's that for accuracy?

Williams has proven his doubters wrong all season and has the Bears humming at 11-4. They're now a game-and-a-half against the Packers and two games ahead of the Lions with only two to go. It would take a late-season collapse and a resurgence by both teams to miss the playoffs at this point.

Has it always been pretty? Absolutely not. It has almost always been pretty when they've needed it most, though. His only late-game gaffe came in the first game against the Packers. He's been absolutely lights out otherwise.

Some have questioned their formula and whether it's sustainable. "How can they keep winning these close games like this?"

However, I don't know about you, but I think the team that consistently wins the turnover ratio, runs the ball extremely well, and plays at their best when the game is on the line, can beat anybody.

Are they going to enter the postseason as Super Bowl favorites? Nope. I don't mean to be a downer, but not a chance with this pass-rush. Regardless, they can run the table if the ball falls their way. They can force an opposing offense into a couple of turnovers and capitalize on the offensive side of the ball.

And if the game is close in the fourth-quarter, watch out.

The cardiac Bears are riding high. Caleb Williams is a major reason why that's the case.