The Chicago Bears continued reshaping their roster Tuesday with another move aimed at improving special teams.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Bears are signing former Detroit Lions wide receiver and return specialist Kalif Raymond.

Raymond joins the Bears on a one-year, $5.1 million deal.

Raymond, who has built a reputation as one of the league’s most dangerous punt returners, brings veteran experience and playmaking ability to Chicago’s return game. The move gives the Bears another explosive option on special teams while also adding depth to the wide receiver room.

Kalif Raymond Adds Speed to the Bears’ Special Teams

Raymond has developed into one of the NFL’s most productive return specialists during his time with Detroit.

In 2024, he led the league with 413 punt-return yards, averaging 13.8 yards per return and scoring a 90-yard punt-return touchdown. His performance earned him second-team All-Pro honors as a return specialist.

Raymond followed that season with another productive campaign in 2025. He totaled 24 receptions for 289 yards and a touchdown while continuing to contribute in the return game with 32 punt returns and a punt-return touchdown.

For a Bears team looking to improve field position and generate explosive plays on special teams, Raymond’s arrival provides an immediate boost.

Raymond Offers Bears Veteran Experience and Versatility

Raymond entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos in 2016 and spent time with several teams early in his career before establishing himself as a playmaker with the Tennessee Titans.

He eventually found a long-term role with Detroit, where he became both a reliable depth receiver and one of the league’s top punt returners.

Raymond has also shown the ability to contribute offensively when called upon. Over the past two seasons, he has recorded 41 receptions for 504 yards and three touchdowns, providing field-quick option in the slot.

Another Piece of the Bears’ Offseason Plan

The signing fits into a larger offseason effort by Chicago to improve speed and versatility across the roster.

The Bears have already added several new contributors on defense, including linebacker Devin Bush, safety Coby Bryant, and defensive tackle Neville Gallimore.

Raymond now gives Chicago another weapon in the return game while also adding competition at wide receiver.

While his primary impact will likely come on special teams, Raymond’s explosiveness with the ball in his hands gives the Bears another playmaker capable of flipping field position, something every team values heading into a new season.