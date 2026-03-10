Top Remaining 2026 Free Agents the Chicago Bears Could Target

The Chicago Bears have been one of the more active teams in early free agency, adding key defensive players such as Devin Bush, Coby Bryant, and Neville Gallimore.

But Chicago’s roster is far from complete.

Several impact free agents remain unsigned across the league, and multiple positions still line up with the Bears’ biggest remaining needs. There are still notable players available at offensive tackle, edge rusher, safety, and defensive tackle.

Here are some of the most intriguing names the Bears could still consider.

Offensive Tackles

Even after re-signing Braxton Jones, the Bears could still look to add depth or competition on the edge of their offensive line.

Some remaining options include:

Rasheed Walker

Taylor Decker

Both players have starting experience in the NFC North and could provide a valuable bridge option if Chicago wants to target an offensive tackle early in the 2026 NFL Draft. With Braxton Jones back on a one-year deal, adding another starting-quality veteran is just good business.

Protecting Caleb Williams will remain the top priority for Chicago’s offense.

Edge Rushers

Pass rush remains one of the biggest areas where the Bears could still add talent.

Despite having Montez Sweat as their top pass rusher, Chicago still lacks consistent pressure from the opposite side.

Remaining free agents include:

Trey Hendrickson

Cameron Jordan

Jadeveon Clowney

Any of these veterans would significantly upgrade Chicago’s pass rush rotation if the price aligns with the Bears’ spending strategy.

Safeties

The Bears addressed safety with the signing of Coby Bryant, but the position could still see additional movement.

Remaining safeties include two familiar names:

Jaquan Brisker

Kevin Byard

At this point, the Bears would be best served by bringing back Byard to pair with Bryant. Regardless, it feels like one of them will re-sign now that the first wave of signings has passed without either breaking the bank.

Interior Defensive Linemen

Even after signing Neville Gallimore, the Bears may want additional help on the defensive interior.

Veterans still available include:

Jonathan Allen

Dalvin Tomlinson

Logan Hall

Gallimore was a solid pickup, but he’s far from enough to fix the Bears’ horrendous rushing defense and lack of interior pass rush (sans Gervon Dexter). Allen would be a really fun addition.

The Bigger Free Agency Picture for the Bears

The Bears’ early free-agency strategy has focused on building the defense with two surefire starters in Devin Bush and Coby Bryant, and a nice rotational piece in Neville Gallimore.

With several intriguing players still available across the league, Chicago still has opportunities to strengthen the roster before turning its full attention to the 2026 NFL Draft.

If the Bears choose to remain active, the remaining free-agent market still offers plenty of options to round out the roster.