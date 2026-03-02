Chicago Bears Expect 2nd-Round Pick in Tyson Bagent Trade

The Chicago Bears aren’t just listening to trade calls on Tyson Bagent. They’re establishing a firm asking price.

According to Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune, Chicago will only consider moving its backup quarterback if the compensation reflects how highly the organization values him.

"The Bears have clearly made it known that if you're going to call on him, they love him,” Biggs said. “Which is telling you the price isn't going to be real low. I would think it would have to be a 2nd-round pick."

That's more than just speculation. It feels like Biggs' assessment is exactly what the Bears are looking for in a Bagent trade.

Why a Second-Round Pick for Tyson Bagent Is Significant

A second-round pick for a backup quarterback represents meaningful draft capital.

Bagent has starting experience and familiarity within Chicago’s system, but he remains behind Caleb Williams on the depth chart. Even so, the Bears view him as a high-quality insurance policy at the league’s most important position.

General manager Ryan Poles has consistently prioritized asset management. Setting the price at a second-round selection accomplishes two things:

It reinforces Chicago’s confidence in Bagent’s value.

It deters low-ball offers from quarterback-needy teams.

If Bagent is moved, it will be for a return that materially strengthens the roster

Chicago Bears quarterback Tyson Bagent (17) takes the field before the game. | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

What This Means for the Bears’ Quarterback Room

Chicago’s valuation suggests Bagent is more than a developmental backup.

He has demonstrated poise in limited action and provides affordable depth behind Williams. In a league where quarterback injuries routinely alter playoff races, reliable depth carries real importance.

Bagent has four NFL starts on his resume, including three during his rookie season in relief of an injured Justin Fields. He's completed 66.4% of his passes and has thrown three touchdowns to six interceptions in his career.

In fact, had the Bears never landed Caleb Williams, Bagent would likely be the starting quarterback and viewed as the most exciting option since Jay Cutler.

By attaching a second-round value, the Bears are signaling they are comfortable keeping him.

Could a Team Meet Chicago’s Asking Price?

Quarterback markets can shift quickly. Training camp injuries or early-season slumps often drive trades.

Until that scenario materializes, Chicago appears content to hold its leverage.

Biggs’ comments clarify the situation. This isn’t about whether Tyson Bagent is available. It’s about whether another team is willing to meet the Bears’ second-round demands.