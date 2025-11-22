Bears’ Kyle Monangai gets massive boost in 2025 rookie RB redraft
Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai has been one of the team's most impressive rookies this season. He's a rare seventh-round success story who's quickly become one of the NFL's most exciting young running backs.
Not bad for a guy who was the 22nd running back selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.
However, as is often the case, it's not about what round a player was selected. Instead, it's about taking advantage of any opportunity that's presented. For Monangai, he's done more than just take advantage of his reps; he's turned into a critical part of Ben Johnson's offense, who has a chance to be the Bears' RB1 in 2026.
Kyle Monangai has 87 carries for 413 yards and three touchdowns this season. He's averaging 4.7 yards per carry and is outproducing almost all of the running backs who were picked before him.
It's why in Maurice Jones-Drew's redo of the 2025 NFL Draft, Monangai is no longer a seventh-round pick; MJD catapults him into the third round.
In this alternate reality, Monangai is the eighth runningback selected, not the 22nd:
"Am I surprised that a player who's under Eric Bieniemy's tutelage is thriving? Not in the least. The short-area quickness Monangai showed at Rutgers has translated quite well to Ben Johnson's offense, and the rookie has settled in as a change-of-pace complement to D'Andre Swift," Jones-Drew wrote. "The 5-foot-8, 207-pound back has become more involved over the last five games with Swift dealing with a groin injury. Monangai has had double-digit carries in three of those five contests and three rushing touchdowns. Monangai's 413 rush yards rank sixth among all rookies. By scoring on a 1-yard run in last week's win over Minnesota, he became the first Chicago rookie with a rush TD in back-to-back games since David Montgomery in 2019. "
Ryan Poles' 2025 draft class is shaping up to be a critical one for Johnson, Caleb Williams, and the Chicago Bears' offense.
In addition to Monangai, the Bears added tight end Colston Loveland in the first round and wide receiver Luther Burden III in the second round. All three skill players will be focal points in Chicago for several seasons to come.