Bears' plan for dealing with Aaron Rodgers can involve physicality
Dennis Allen has a pretty good idea how to defend against Aaron Rodgers should the Steelers choose to start a quarterback nursing a broken wrist.
The Bears defensive coordinator was on both ends of it against Rodgers, but his triumph was a shocking season-opening 38-3 win in 2021 when the Saints had to call Jacksonville, Fla. their home due to Hurricane Ida.
"We played well that week," Allen said. "Our guys came out and played well. We were able to get a little pressure on him.
"So I think that's the key. When you play Aaron Rodgers, he's a hell of a quarterback, veteran player. He's seen it all. It's hard to fool him. And so, you have to be able to affect him in the pocket. I think we were able to do that a little bit in that game.”
They sacked Rodgers twice, picked him off twice and it definitely helped that Jameis Winston threw for five touchdown passes.
The idea of being physical with the Steelers is a foregone conclusion because the Steelers are a physical team, anyway.
"I just keep talking about the physicality, that's what this game's going to be on both sides of the ball, really, all three phases," Bear coach Ben Johnson said. "That's what they are, that's what we believe we are as well. So we're going to have to counter that.”
The Bears realize Rodgers would be playing with his arm in a cast.
They're not planning to pat him on the shoulder and give him their sympathy along with a bouquet of roses or a watch for being in the league so long.
"If DA (Allen) sends me on a blitz I'll try to—not hurt him—but you know what I mean, we'll be aware off that (injury)," safety Kevin Byard said. "We just have to focus on what we're doing.
"We're going to try to disguise our coverage, we're going to do all the stuff that we always do, regardless."
The idea of getting pressure in Rodgers' face and collapsing the pocket is a difficult one to achieve.
"He's got a really quick release, gets the ball out of his hands," Byard said. "It's hard to get to him. He gets the ball out of his hands really quickly. He throws the ball accurately, good timing, all those kinds of things.
"So, he plays a cerebral game at the quarterback position, and that's challenging for us.”Rather than outthinking Rodgers and the Steelers, the Bears may need to outhit them.
More Chicago Bears News
