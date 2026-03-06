Chicago Bears Release Tremaine Edmunds as 2026 Free Agency Nears

The Chicago Bears continued reshaping their roster ahead of the 2026 season with another major move, this time on defense.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Bears are releasing linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, ending his tenure in Chicago after three seasons as a full-time starter.

“Bears are releasing former Pro-Bowl LB Tremaine Edmunds," Schefter tweeted. "Edmunds has been a full-time starter in each of his eight NFL seasons, and he now will become a free agent with 900 tackles on his resume.”

The decision immediately places Edmunds among the most experienced linebackers available on the open market.

Tremaine Edmunds Leaves Chicago After Productive Run

Edmunds arrived in Chicago with high expectations and quickly became a key piece of the defense.

Throughout his career, the former Pro Bowl linebacker has been known for his size, range, and ability to patrol the middle of the field.

In 2025, Edmunds totaled 112 tackles and four interceptions in just 13 games.

Salary Cap Impact of the Tremaine Edmunds Release

Tremaine Edmunds' release also carries significant financial implications for Chicago.

Edmunds was one of the higher-paid defensive players on the Bears’ roster. Releasing him creates $15 million in cap relief that the team can redirect toward other roster priorities.

Salary-cap flexibility has been a major theme for Chicago this offseason. The Bears have already cleared space through several moves, including the trade of DJ Moore.

Moving on from Edmunds adds additional flexibility as the team approaches the most aggressive phase of the offseason, which could allow general manager Ryan Poles to pursue upgrades in several areas, including:

Edge rusher

Offensive line

Safety

Chicago has already been linked to potential blockbuster moves, including speculation about a trade for Maxx Crosby.

What Tremaine Edmunds Brings to the Free Agent Market

Even after his release, Edmunds remains one of the more accomplished linebackers available.

At just 27 years old, he still offers teams a combination of experience and athletic ability that is difficult to find at the position. His ability to defend the run, drop into coverage, and command a defense makes him a valuable option for teams in need of linebacker help.

Because of his résumé and durability, Edmunds is expected to draw strong interest once free agency opens.

What Tremaine Edmunds' Release Means for the Bears’ Defense

Chicago’s linebacker group will now look different entering the 2026 season.

The Bears could replace Edmunds in several ways. Last year's fourth-round pick Ruben Hyppolite II, could get a long look, but don't rule out Poles targeting a second- or third-wave veteran option. The 2026 NFL Draft is a viable option, too, as this year's linebacker class is strong.

With Chicago continuing to reshape its defense this offseason, the release of Tremaine Edmunds represents another step in a massive roster transformation following a 2025 NFC North-winning season.