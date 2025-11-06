Chicago Bears schedule a free-agent visit with intriguing cornerback
The Bears are in contention at 5-3, and they've shown no intention of sitting on their hands.
They're one of six teams to schedule a visit with Asante Samuel Jr., according to ESPN Reporter Jeremy Fowler.
Samuel recently got cleared to play after undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April. The 2021 second-round selection was a mainstay in the Chargers' starting lineup whenever he's been healthy throughout his career. He started 47 of 50 games with the team and remained relatively healthy before being limited to four games last season.
The 26-year-old is a starting-caliber corner who is only available due to injury concerns surrounding the spinal surgery. That kind of asset is rarely found on the free agent market in April. It's almost unheard of for it to be sitting there in November.
The previous factoid is the reason there has already been a significant amount of interest despite getting cleared less than 48 hours ago. The Bears needed to be somewhat aggressive to get a chance at working him out, and they got their foot in the door there.
The fact that five other contenders (yes, I called the Panthers contenders.. I'm as surprised with their 5-4 record as the next guy) with a glaring need at the cornerback position means they might have to be somewhat aggressive on the offer sheet, as well.
That's if the workout goes well, of course, but I'm assuming it will. He's not coming off an injury that should limit his on-field ability, and he was playing at a starter level the last time he saw the field. If there's one thing the Bears need right now, it's starting-caliber play out of the cornerback position.
Four of the other teams that have workouts scheduled with Samuel are in the heat of the NFC playoff picture. Two of them also play in the NFC North. They also play the Steelers in Week 12 and the 49ers in Week 17.
This as easy of a decision as easy decisions get. Make it happen, Ryan Poles.
