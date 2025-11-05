NY Giants at Chicago Bears Week 10 TV, streaming, radio, betting
New York Giants (2-7) at Chicago Bears (5-3)
Where: Soldier Field, Chicago.
Kickoff: Noon Sunday
TV: Fox (Joe Davis, Greg Olsen, Pam Oliver)
Streaming: Fox
Radio: ESPN AM-1000 Chicago (Jeff Joniak, Tom Thayer, Jason McKie)
Sports USA (Larry Kahn, Marvin Lewis)
Spanish Broadcast: Latino Mix FM 93.5 (Omar Ramos, Miguel Esparza)
Latest DraftKings Betting Line: Bears by 3 1/2 (Over/under 47 1/2)
The Series: The 64th game. The Bears lead the series 36-25-2. This includes eight postseason games. The Giants won the last regular-season game played between the two 20-12 in New Jersey in 2022. The Bears have won three of the last four.
The Coaches: Giants coach Brian Daboll is 21-40-1 in his fourth season and is 1-0 against the Bears. He has an 8-22 road record.
Bears coach Ben Johnson is 5-3 in his first season and hasn't faced the Giants.
The matchup: Coming off a miraculous comeback win over the Bengals, 47-42 on a 58-yard touchdown pass from Caleb Williams to Colston Loveland with 17 seconds left, the Bears try to start a second winning streak under Johnson. The Giants start rookie Jaxson Dart at quarterback for the seventh straight game. His rookie sidekick, running back Cam Skattebo, is out for the season after an injury requiring ankle surgery and the top Giants receiver, Malik Nabers, went on season-ending IR with an ACL tear after making 109 catches his rookie year and 18 this season in four games. Without Nabers, Wan'Dale Robinson has become the top receiver with 47 receptions for 540 yards and two TDs. Without Skattebo, Tyrone Tracy and Devin Singletary have led New York's ground game. The Giants have lost 10 straight road games while their defense has allowed 105 points in the last three games.
The Bears are 2-1 at home with wins over the Saints and Cowboys and a season-opening loss to the Vikings. QB Caleb Williams has a 99.5 passer rating at home this year after he was at 94.6 there last year. The two TD passes he threw to Loveland Sunday made his rookie tight end the first Bears receiver besides Rome Odunze to have more than one TD catch this season. RB Kyle Monangai has 362 rushing yards on the season after a 176-yard effort in his first start Sunday. The Bears defense is atop the NFL in takeaways with 19 after their fifth game with at least three against Cincinnati.
Key injuries: For the Giants, CB Cordale Flott (concussion), CB Paulson Adebo (knee), DL Chauncey Golston (neck), C John Michael Schmitz (shin), LB Darius Muasau (ankle), WR Beaux Collins (neck).
For the Bears, TE Cole Kmet (concussion), DE Dominque Robinson (ankle), WR Luther Burden III (concussion), RB D'Andre Swift (groin).
Of note: The Bears have won the last four in this series played in Chicago. ... Williams is trying to become the first Bears QB with three TD passes and no interceptions in consecutive games since Erik Kramer in 1995. ... Montez Sweat is looking for his fourth straight game with a sack. If he does it he'd join Khalil Mack and Richard Dent as the only Bears to do this since 1990. ... Dart was NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month for October, the fifth Giant to win the award since 2002. He's only the third rookie QB to throw 15 or more touchdown passes in his first six starts since 2000. ... Giants CB Du Phillips is one of three defensive plays with at least nine pass defenses and two interceptions. ... Giants kicker Graham Gano is third among active scorers with 1,434 points. ... After getting a career-high nine sacks last year, Giants 6-foot-4, 340-pound DT Dexter Lawrence has just half a sack this season. ... Giants DL Brian Burns leads the NFL with 11 sacks.
Bears and Giants Betting Trends
- The Giants are 6-14 against the spread in their last 20
- The Giants are 4-1 ATS against the Bears in the last five
- The Bears are 5-1 in their last six ATS
- It's been over the total in six of the last nine Bears games
- It's been under the total in five of the last six Bears-Giants games
- The Bears failed to cover in seven of the last eight against the Giants
- It's been under in five of the last seven Bears November games
- The Bears are 4-1 ATS playing teams from the NFC East
- The Giants have lost 13 of their last 14 straight up against NFC teams
- The Giants are 0-5 ATS in their last five November games
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
