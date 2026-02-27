Chicago Bears Urged to Sign Chiefs Safety Bryan Cook in 2026 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears have been widely linked to pass rush help heading into 2026 free agency, but one ranking believes a bigger priority rests in the secondary.

In a recent breakdown of every team's perfect free-agent signing, Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook was the pick for the Bears.

The reasoning is straightforward: the Bears have Montez Sweat as a foundational edge rusher. At safety, there's much more uncertainty.

Like, zero safeties under contract type uncertainty.

Why Safety is Emerging as a Major Need for the Bears

Chicago's defensive stucture demands versatility from its safeties. Dennis Allen likes guys who can play deep coverage and trigger downhill in the run game. It's hard to find players who can do a little bit of everything well, and with Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker both scheduled to become unrestricted free agents, the Bears may need to find two who can handle those duties.

At 26 years old, Cook is entering what should be the prime of his career. He has experience in a winning system and has show the ability to align deep or play in the box. He's physical, too.

How Bryan Cook Would Fit in Chicago's Defense

General manager Ryan Poles has consistently emphasized physicality and speed on defense. Cook's profile aligns with that vision.

He offers range on the back end but isn't limited to being a single-high player. He'd allow the Bears to disguise coverage looks without sacrificing run support.

Importantly, Cook's age fits with the Bears' current timeline for a run to the Super Bowl. If Chicago is serious about building a sustainable winner, investing in a 26-year-old safety, rather than patchwork veteran deals.

Why This Could Be the Chicago Bears' Smartest Move in Free Agency

Edge rushers will dominate the headlines, but the Bears have a foundational piece in Sweat. Austin Booker is a promising young player, too.

The best teams use free agency to plug holes, and there's no doubt that safety is shaping up to be a pretty big one. If the Bears want to keep a stable defense in 2026, focusing on safety in free agency could be a better stretegy than chasing another pass rusher.