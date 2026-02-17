Could Cam Jordan Solve The Bears’ Problems Up Front In Free Agency?

In the NFL, it’s often not just about who you are. It’s who you know. Especially for free agents, it’s easier to go somewhere that you believe will give you the comfort and structure to play your best football.

Maybe the Chicago Bears can do that for a free agent that could solve a major need for them up front.

With his contract set to void soon, longtime Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is set to hit the open market. Though he’ll be 37 years old when next season starts, it’s hard to argue with the production he put up at age 36, putting up 10.5 sacks—his best total since 2021—36 pressures, and a PFF grade that put him in top 25 among edge rushers in 2025.

The eight-time Pro Bowler has played the entirety of his 15-year career with the Saints and may choose to retire there at a discounted rate. That said, what if he wanted a shot at that elusive championship ring—something he almost assuredly won’t get with a Saints team firmly in rebuilding mode?

If so, there’s one destination that might make a lot of sense: Chicago, where Jordan’s old defensive coordinator and head coach, Dennis Allen, now resides.

Now, I know what you’re thinking. Why would the Bears want a 37-year-old pass rusher, even if he did have a good season, when they could trade for Maxx Crosby or sign Trey Hendrickson? Even someone like Jaelen Phillips, who had a strong close to the year with Philadelphia and is likely to hit free agency, would be a better option, right?

Yes, if all things are equal. That said, the Bears have to make a lot of contractual (and potentially draft pick) concessions happen to bring in one of those big-name players, and Phillips will still cost quite a bit at a position Ryan Poles and the Bears already have a lot of money tied up in. While the Bears are a highly attractive destination right now thanks to Ben Johnson and Caleb Williams, the math still has to math. And we’ve seen Poles eschew major swings a marquee names in order to pursue value throughout his tenure with the Bears.

So, if the Bears were to strike out on the top dogs up front in free agency, a one-year deal for Jordan (assuming he doesn’t immediately re-up with New Orleans) could suddenly make a lot of sense. At worst, he’s a solid, experienced player who won’t cost nearly as much as either Crosby or Hendrickson, in particular, and will know the defense better than anyone on the team aside from Allen himself. At best, he could finally be that strong, productive presence the Bears have been missing opposite Sweat the last few years.

What’s more: signing Jordan doesn’t preclude you from drafting an edge. In fact, you could (and should) still do it anyway, especially in a class with this much talent. But it does remove edge from the conversation as a glaring, must-have need at No. 25, freeing you up to take the best player available. (Which, who knows, might still be an edge.)

While an aging Jordan might not be the first option on the table for the Bears in free agency, you could do far, far worse if it came to that. And the downstream effect it could have on the Bears’ later roster decisions and financial flexibility could be huge.

