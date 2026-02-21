Daniel Jeremiah Says Bears Are in "Good Spot" for 2026 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears aren’t desperate heading into the 2026 NFL Draft. It’s what happens after a successful season that resulted in a division championship and long-term answers at head coach and quarterback.

It’s also the result of GM Ryan Poles stacking several quality draft classes in a row.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah summed it up perfectly this week when discussing Chicago’s position on the board:

“There are some years where your need and where you’re picking and you’re like, ‘Oh, crap, we better move one way or the other,’” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said Thursday. “I think they can just sit right where they are and see how it falls. They’re in a good spot."

That’s not something Bears fans have heard often over the past decade.

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) reacts to a win. | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

After reaching the divisional round in Ben Johnson’s first season, Chicago enters the 2026 offseason with a balanced roster and legitimate flexibility. There isn’t one glaring, panic-inducing hole forcing Ryan Poles to mortgage assets to move up or scramble to trade back.

The 2025 season proved the Bears have a real foundation. Caleb Williams broke out, building off a strong rookie year and guiding the Bears on a deep playoff run. The offense evolved, especially with last year’s first-round pick, Colston Loveland, proving to be a star. The defense showed flashes, even if consistency along the defensive front remains an area to address.

That’s where Jeremiah’s point really hits home.

When you draft out of need, you reach. When you draft from strength, you let value come to you. Sitting at No. 25, Chicago is positioned in the sweet spot of the board. That range often produces quality edge rushers and interior defenders. Offensive linemen often find their way to the bottom portion of Round 1, too.

If a defensive lineman slides? Perfect. If a starting quality offensive tackle unexpectedly falls? Even better.

For once, the Chicago Bears don’t need to chase the draft. They can let the board dictate who they pick. It’s an odd reality for Bears Nation; it’s one that’s reserved for good teams.