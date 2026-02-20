NFL Draft Expert Loves the Position the Chicago Bears Are in For the 2026 NFL Draft

Under normal circumstances, a team picking 25th in the draft might not be able to find someone who could start from day one. However, that doesn't really appear to be the case with the 2026 NFL Draft. Well, not if you're looking for an impact defensive lineman, anyway.

While the class may not be top-heavy, it boasts considerable depth along the defensive line. In fact, the players who could be on the board at pick 25 are similarly graded to some who could come off the board in the top 10. That's not normal.

NFL Draft expert Daniel Jeremiah echoed that sentiment during his annual pre-NFL scouting combine conference call with the media today. A few Bears reporters were present and got his opinion on where Chicago could go at pick 25.

They're in a great spot. There are some years where you look at your needs and where you're picking and you go 'Oh, crap, we better move one way or another.' I think they can just sit right where they are and see how it falls. Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Interestingly, Jeremiah mentioned two specific positions where the Bears should have plenty of options on the board in round one: Edge rusher and offensive tackle.

He said that he likes the chances of at least one top pass-rusher being on the board and also could see them going after one of the top offensive tackles in the class there.

While I wouldn't be at all upset with an impact edge rusher being the selection at pick 25, I wouldn't be a fan of them selecting an offensive tackle there. I understand the desire to fill that spot with Ozzy Trapilo likely being sidelined for most of next season, but they have too many weaknesses on the defensive side of the ball to justify that move.

Personally, I think the pick at 25 needs to be a defensive tackle (by far their biggest weakness this season), a safety, or an edge rusher.

Daniel Jeremiah later got asked how he views the defensive tackle position and which players he thinks would be a good fit for Chicago. He mentioned a name that Bears fans should get used to over the next couple of months.

"The defensive tackle [position] to me is finding somebody who has the quickness and twitch to get on the other side of the line of scrimmage and make some difference making plays," Jeremiah said. "Peter Woods is real dynamic and quick with how he operates there, and that's [pick 25] about the range of where he goes."

Now we're talking. As it stands right now, I think the Bears would run to the podium if Peter Woods were on the board at pick 25. He's everything they need in the center of their defensive line. He'd immediately provide a jolt to their pass rush (which is the area of his game that stands out among the other DTs in the class) and also provide a stable floor as a run defender.

He also mentioned that Lee Hunter would be a good pick (albeit with a bit less pass-rushing juice). The Bears should be in a great spot to improve the defensive line in April. Unless they have a safety that they fall in love with, I really hope they go that route.