Chicago Bears Linked to Stunning Trade With Rising Defensive Star

We're officially in trade speculation season, and no one on the Chicago Bears roster is safe. Including defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

In a recent breakdown of one trade every team should consider during the 2026 NFL offseason, Dexter was the focus for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The deal? The Bears send Dexter to the Jaguars for the No. 81 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

At first glance, this feels a bit aggressive. Dexter is only 24 and is coming off a strong season. He recorded six sacks and took a noticeable step forward as an interior disruptor. Dexter was considered a raw prospect when the Bears selected him in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, and his steady development is promising.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, finished 27th in sacks in 2025 and have few interior options behind Arik Armstead. Dexter would give Jacksonville a perfect understudy.

Indeed, the Bears aren't exactly overflowing with interior defenders, either. In fact, it's a position that is often the target of mock drafts for Chicago.

So, why would the Bears entertain an idea like this? Yep, it's all about the money.

Gervon Dexter is entering the contract-extension phase of his career. If the Bears project his value to be climbing beyond what they'd be comfortable paying (and with Caleb Williams' second contract right around the corner), moving Dexter for a third-round pick becomes more of a financial strategy.

Still, it doesn't seem like the right move.

Dexter's trajectory is trending up, and interior defenders who can generate six sacks don't grow on trees. Trading him now would mean betting that the draft or a cheaper free agent can replicate his impact.

I don't see that happening.

It's a bold trade suggestion, but one that feels like it would be compounding a problem the Chicago Bears already have on defense. Dexter is one of a handful of players whom Dennis Allen can count on as a core component of his defensive front entering 2026.

He'll be around for a while.