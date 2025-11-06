Darnell Wright is finally starting to get the recognition he deserves
Darnell Wright has developed into one of the league's best right tackles. Any lingering doubts about that should've effectively been removed after the Raiders game, which he was forced to miss with an elbow injury.
Wright covered a world of hurt on the other side of the line, and that became abundantly clear against Las Vegas. Left tackle Braxton Jones struggled mightily against Malcolm Koonce, who isn't exactly known for being a game-wrecker, in the first half. It became such an issue that the team decided it was best to go in a different direction at halftime.
Jones was exposed as a liability because the line had to slide to the right to help former undrafted free agent Theo Benedet, who was making his first career start, survive a matchup with Maxx Crosby (an understandably difficult task). In Jones' defense, he was seemingly still recovering from a broken ankle he suffered late last season. However, that doesn't change the fact that the o-line wasn't playing up to its potential when they routinely had to account for a potential breakdown on the left side.
Meanwhile, Wright was, and consistently has been (since Benedet is now starting at left tackle and has also been a liability in pass protection), on an island on the other side. You wouldn't know it with how well he's held up on that island, though. He's allowed only one sack and six total pressures this season. He has the sixth-highest Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade (82.0) amongst tackles on top of having the second-best run-blocking grade (87.3).
Also, remember the elbow injury I mentioned before? Well, he reportedly has a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his right arm. He's been playing through the injury since the Week Three game against Dallas. How ridiculous is that?
Wright has gotten a ton of attention for his recent demolition of the Bengals' defensive line, with good reason. Grown men aren't supposed to throw fellow grown men (especially ones that weigh 270 pounds) the way he did Shemar Stewart against Cincinnati. He gave Cincinnati's first-round pick his "Welcome to the NFL" moment that he won't soon forget.
Ben Johnson praised him for the block this week. He also praised him for his athleticism (highlighted by a cartwheel he pulled off while celebrating Chicago's improbable 58-yard game-winning touchdown.
He also hinted that there could be a trick play for the 324-pound offensive tackle in the works. That certainly wouldn't be the first time his otherworldly athleticism was on full display...
A big man touchdown might increase his asking price when it comes to negotiating his next contract, but it's safe to say he'll be breaking the bank regardless. It's difficult to envision Chicago's offensive line without the Wright tackle.
I don't think we'll have to worry about that scenario anytime soon, though.