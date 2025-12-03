ESPN dubs Bears' Caleb Williams the best NFL QB in one critical skill

While the Chicago Bears' passing game hasn't been so hot as of late, quarterback Caleb Williams oozes confidence that they'll find a rhythm, and for good reason. At the NFL level, the tiniest details in the passing game can make all the difference. If the quarterback and receiver are off on their timing by fractions of a second, it can turn a catch-and-run for a touchdown into a tipped pass or a turnover.

But if head coach Ben Johnson's tune on Caleb Williams can ring positive, then so should the perceptions of Bears fans. Remember, this is Year 1 for Williams in an incredibly complex offensive system, the third offense he's had to learn in as many years. It may not all be clicking right now, but he's flashed enough potential this year to feel good about his career trajectory.

In fact, at least one NFL analyst already considers Williams the NFL's best player in one important category. Matt Bowen, an NFL writer for ESPN, released his list of the best NFL players at 109 different skills in 2025, and Caleb Williams made the cut as the best creative/off-platform passer.

About Williams' creativity, Bowen wrote: "Williams brings a natural playmaking element when creating outside of structure as a runner and as a thrower. Plus, he has the arm strength to throw rockets on the move."

Williams' off-platform abilities showcase his sky-high ceiling

This should come as no surprise to football fans. If there's one thing that Williams has been known for since his days at USC, it's the ability to create out of structure and throw the most unbelievable passes, either on the run or off-balance. What makes this ability, which seems to come naturally to Williams, so important is that it's completely unteachable. A quarterback either has it or he doesn't.

He still needs to work on some of the more mundane pieces of quarterbacking, such as his footwork and putting the right touch on deep balls. But those are all fixable flaws that plague nearly every young quarterback. What sets Williams apart is his ability to create a positive gain when the play itself breaks down. It's something that only a few NFL quarterbacks can do, such as Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, and now Caleb Williams.

The best is yet to come

This is where Bears fans need to trust Ben Johnson and his ability to coach up Williams. We've already seen a drastic improvement in Williams' sack avoidance, as well as his short and intermediate passing. He's got a long way to go yet before he can be called a true-blue franchise quarterback, but he's well on his way.

So sit tight, Bears fans. The stats may not be pretty right now, and you will probably have to endure one more offseason of hearing about Chicago never having a 4,000-yard passer. But give Williams and Johnson one more training camp together. Give them another offseason to pair Williams' elite off-schedule passing with improved fundamentals, and you should see Williams take off like a rocket.

