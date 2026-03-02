ESPN Labels Bears' Nahshon Wright Borderline Starter in 2026 Free Agency

The Chicago Bears benefited from a turnover wave in 2025, but the free-agent market may evaluate Nahshon Wright differently.

In his latest free agency analysis, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell described Wright as something of a test case heading into the 2026 NFL free agency cycle: a productive cornerback with eye-catching turnover numbers, but a résumé that still raises questions.

“Wright will be a test case for how aggressively teams value recent tape and interceptions,” Barnwell wrote. “The journeyman was cut by the Vikings in April and forced into the starting lineup in Chicago because of injuries, and he flourished with his first chance to start regularly in an NFL defense.”

Barnwell also questioned the sustainability of Wright’s production.

“Like the broader Bears, though, I'm not sure Wright was really playing at a high level beyond the interceptions, and it's tough to count on those occurring from year to year,” he wrote. “Wright is 27 and had played 269 defensive snaps before 2025, so it isn't as if the league saw him as a starting-caliber cornerback before last season.”

Nahshon Wright’s Production Is Real, But Is It Sustainable?

Wright’s 2025 season was defined by takeaways. Five interceptions and three fumble recoveries helped fuel a Bears defense that leaned heavily on turnovers throughout the year.

He capitalized on opportunities after injuries to Jaylon Johnson and Kyler Gordon forced him into a larger role. The early pick-six against the Minnesota Vikings set the tone, and Wright became a visible symbol of Chicago’s opportunistic defensive identity.

He ended the season with a 65.9 Pro Football Focus grade, ranking sixth among Chicago’s regular defensive starters in 2025.

But Barnwell’s broader point is important: interceptions can be volatile year over year. Turnover spikes don’t always translate to consistent production from a cornerback.

Chicago Bears cornerback Nahshon Wright (26) celebrates after recovering a fumble. | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Where Nahshon Wright Fits in the 2026 Free Agency Market

Wright turns 27 in 2026 and entered last season with just 269 career defensive snaps. Teams evaluating him must decide whether 2025 was a career-year supported by underlying growth or a well-timed surge right before free agency.

That profile typically places a player in what Barnwell described as the “borderline starter, high-end backup” tier of the market: valuable depth with starting upside, but not necessarily a market-busting contract.

What This Means for the Chicago Bears’ 2026 Offseason

Chicago must decide whether Nahshon Wright’s 2025 production is sustainable.

The Chicago Bears’ secondary is in a transition period, with Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker also set to hit free agency. Wright’s ability to generate turnovers is appealing, but long-term roster building often hinges on repeatable traits rather than splash plays.

Barnwell’s analysis doesn’t dismiss Wright’s season, but his profile carries inherent risk in free agency.