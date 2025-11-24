Bears' charmed season benefitting from both good football and better luck

In this increasingly charmed - lucky? - season, the Chicago Bears even discovered a way to not be "owned" by forever nemesis Aaron Rodgers. Simply avoid playing him.

Don't look now, but a franchise that has seemingly been cursed since 2018 is suddenly not only playing good football but also benefitting from good fortune. Head coach Ben Johnson has not only changed the roster, but also transformed the Bears' chakra.

Proof: Sunday's victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers - in which Mason Rudolph filled in for the injured Rodgers - was only by the score of 31-28, and wasn't decided until Jaquan Brisker knocked down a fourth-down pass near midfield with :21 remaining. But, relatively speaking in the the Bears' zany season, it was a comfortable win.

The Bears are only the third team in NFL history to have 8+ wins and a negative point (-3) differential through 11 games.

But you don't win eight of nine, get to 8-3, and be the No. 3 seed in the NFC with only smoke and mirrors. Caleb Williams and the Bears have been good in the clutch. But no doubt they've also been assisted by some good luck.

Diluted QBs

While Williams has started all 11 games and taken every meaningful snap, the Bears have gotten some breaks with opposing quarterbacks.

Injuries allowed them to not face Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow or Rodgers. And in a six-game span the Bears' defense got to see quarterbacks named Spencer Rattler, Tyler Huntley, Joe Flacco, Russell Wilson (for injured Jaxson Dart), J.J. McCarthy and Rudolph. In the stretch they went 5-1.

Favorable Schedule

Through 11 games the Bears have played only two teams who had winning records: the Washington Commanders in Week 6 and the Steelers on Sunday. They went 2-0 against the "best" teams on their schedule so far.

Crunch-Time Success

After wasting a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter in the opener, the Bears have won six consecutive one-game games. Included in the streak are dramatic, improbable wins that included:

*Blocking a field goal on the final play to beat the Raiders.

*Getting an unforced fumble by Commanders' quarterback Jayden Daniels to set up Jake Moody's game-winning field goal on the final play.

*Winning in Cincinnati on Colston Loveland's 58-yard catch-and-run touchdown with :17 left.

*Scoring 14 points in the final 3:56 to rally past the Giants, 24-20.

*Getting a 56-yard kickoff return from Devin Duvernay that set up Cairo Santos' game-winning field goal to beat the Vikings on the game's final play.

*Brisker knocking down Rudolph's fourth-down pass at Chicago's 47-yard line with :21 remaining, preventing a potential game-tying field goal attempt by the Steelers.

It's better to be lucky than good, but the Bears have been both. However, now the real football begins.

On Friday they travel to play an Eagles team that will surely be angry and motivated after blowing a 21-point lead in Dallas. Then comes a visit to Lambeau, and games down the stretch against the playoff-bound 49ers, Lions and Packers again.

The Bears have earned the right to play meaningful football games into December. They are about to step up in competition. Here's hoping their luck hasn't run out.

