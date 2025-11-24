Where Ben Johnson differs with Caleb Williams on targeting issues

Caleb Williams doesn't appear to be a ringing endorsement for the slogan "know thyself."

Nor is he going to set any accuracy records at 59.3% completions for this season.

Nevertheless, he's the starting quarterback for a team with eight wins in nine games and produces what coach Ben Johnson requires most—touchdown passes and no interceptions.

Williams hasn't thrown an interception in 152 straight passes going into Friday's game with the Eagles. His last pick was the one he threw against Baltimore from his own 4-yard line with the Bears starting a drive they hoped would end in the tying points in the fourth quarter.

On Sunday, Williams' passing over the middle provided three touchdowns in the 31-28 win over the Steelers.

Caleb Williams' last 4 games:



🔸 355 total yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs, W

🔸 283 total yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs, W

🔸 219 total yards, 0 INTs, W

🔸 260 total yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs, W



STOP DOUBTING HIM.#NFL | #DaBears pic.twitter.com/9gpr91cfdI — FanDuel (@FanDuel) November 23, 2025

Where Williams likes throwing

“I think this year I've been pretty solid over the middle," Williams said after Sunday's game. "It's something that we've worked on and something that I've been working on this year but also throughout my career is just finding ways to be able to attack all 53 (yards horizontally) and make the defense have to cover all of that."

Numbers do back the Bears' effectiveness over the middle this year to some extent.

According to NFLGSIS.com, they're at 75% completion in the middle, ranking eighth in the league. They're 13th in completion percentage to the deep middle at 55%.

Caleb Williams this month



4 WINS

0 LOSSES



7 PASS TD

0 INTERCEPTIONS pic.twitter.com/hNP7gKYzh7 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 23, 2025

Apparently, this is insufficient for Johnson's tastes.

“I think he's getting more comfortable there and he hit a few, and then there were a couple that we were talking about a minute ago that we felt like if we bring it down just a little bit, that we could have a couple more explosives there in that game," Johnson said.

One of those he meant was a high throw to Luther Burden.

Fun Fact: Caleb Williams is 7-0 when completing less than 60% of his passes this season. That’s already more wins in a season than any QB since 2016 — when the average completion percentage in the NFL reached an all-time high of 63.0%. — Mark Potash (@MarkPotash) November 24, 2025

"So, it's an area that he has improved dramatically since I got here from the springtime all the way up to this point," Johnson said. "And so, I think he's got a lot more confidence throwing those things inside the numbers. Some guys get a little bit nervous and get a little bit afraid to do that, and he's not that type.

"He's always been a high level seam thrower or bender versus two-high (safeties), but now when you're talking about the daggers or the drift routes that we have in, I think he's done a nice job of trusting the fact that he can turn his back to the defense and yet still flip around and make a decision whether he can pull the trigger or not.”

Let's agree to disagree

It's all fascinating because Williams says he's always been good at this and Johnson says his QB is now getting better at it.

A bad game from Caleb Williams is 3 TD, 287 total yards and 104.3 passer rating



Lots to clean up, but he is improving — Dave (@dave_bfr) November 23, 2025

This only makes you wish you could hear the dialogue between coach and player in Halas Hall meetings.

The real trick to improving Williams will be boosting accuracy even if he and the Bears have played successfully through his targeting problems. He's been over 60% accuracy only once in the last eight games and in all of those when he didn't hit that mark the Bears won anyway.

Williams had complained Sunday about not being in rhythm early. There are solutions.

“I think that's a little bit of getting to know particular players," Johnson said. "For some guys I've been around it's, ‘Hey, let's just get him a couple completions on quick game.’ Let's go to quick game and get the ball out of his hands quick, shorter throws, get him back on track, getting a rhythm."

Sunday was the second time this year the Bears allowed only 1 QB hit (Dallas). The last time they had two games in a season giving up 1 QBH? 2018.



Caleb Williams also got rid of the ball quickly, his lowest time to throw in 2025 (2.57 seconds) via @TruMediaSports. — Kevin Fishbain (@kfishbain) November 24, 2025

Williams came out firing with accuracy in Sunday's second half, but it had nothing to do with getting him to throw some short timing routes.

"Each guy's a little bit different," Johnson said. "I don't know that that's the answer necessarily for Caleb.

"I have some thoughts on that, but I do think he settled down once we got through a few of those missed ones. He ended up making some big ones for us as well. Something we'll continue to work through.”

If only we all could be a fly on the wall when they discuss it.

Caleb Williams this season:



- 2568 Passing Yards

- 16 TDS

- 4 INTS

- 94.5 Passer Rating



HE HAS ARRIVED. pic.twitter.com/zuEhg57KNb — Polymarket Football (@PolymarketBlitz) November 23, 2025

