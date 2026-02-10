Former Bears Receiver Predicts Massive Free-Agency Move for Chicago's Offense

Believe it or not, but 2026 NFL free agency is right around the corner. In just over one month, the Chicago Bears will join the rest of the league in a dogfight for the top free-agent veterans. And while GM Ryan Poles doesn't have much spending power, there's still a move that one ex-Bears superstar thinks the team will make.

Former wide receiver Allen Robinson joined BetMGM Tonight and predicted the Bears will make a massive move in free agency and sign Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker.

"The Chicago Bears," Robinson said when asked where Walker will end up. "Ben Johnson loves the run game and being able to have a two-headed monster in the backfield. We saw that this season. We also saw that in Chicago. Not to mention being able to lure one of the better players in the NFC from the Super Bowl champion now to your team, the expertise, what he can do on the field.

"I think it goes deeper than them just acquiring Kenneth Walker, but for the reasons of them getting him from the Seahawks and also being able to be big in that run game with some of the weapons that they have on the outside and the surge that we saw from Caleb Williams this season."

𝑾𝑨𝑳𝑲𝑬𝑹 𝑻𝑶 𝑻𝑯𝑬 𝑾𝑰𝑵𝑫𝒀 𝑪𝑰𝑻𝒀? 🐻 @AllenRobinson joins @NoisyHuevos & @PatBoyle44 to share his belief that Kenneth Walker would be a great addition to the Bears. pic.twitter.com/QoYZ8vn7jR — BetMGM Tonight (@BetMGMTonight) February 10, 2026

Walker would be a boon to the Bears' offense. Fresh off a Super Bowl MVP award, Walker, when healthy, is one of the most explosive running backs in the NFL. He's capable of turning the ordinary into an extraordinary, game-changing play, and would likely replace D'Andre Swift on the roster.

Ken Walker in the playoffs:



- 74 Touches (1st)

- 417 Yards (1st)

- 4 TD’s (1st)



Balling out prior to entering a new contract provides Walker all the leverage this offseason



Healthy in all 20 games, amassing 1,726 yards & winning SB MVP..



What a special year for Ken Walker man pic.twitter.com/l1PRuQAntS — Austin Abbott (@AustinAbbott) February 10, 2026

Swift is considered one of the top potential salary-cap casualties as free agency nears.

Indeed, it may seem odd to cut Swift only to replace him with a more expensive option, but Walker's upside is much higher than Swift's. We likely saw the best of the Bears' RB1 in 2025, and he was very good. But Walker could be great in Ben Johnson's offense.

Walker finished the 2025 season with 221 carries for 1,027 yards and five touchdowns.

As Robinson noted, stealing Walker away from what could be a dynastic run in Seattle is an added bonus.

Of course, free agency rarely plays out as predicted. Cap considerations, medical evaluations, and open-market competition will all factor into where Kenneth Walker ends up. But the logic behind this prediction does make sense.

The Chicago Bears are building an offense that can sustain success. Adding Walker, one of the best home-run hitters at running back, would continue that trend.