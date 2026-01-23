Chicago Bears Insider Sounds Alarm on Bears' Safety Dilemma Entering 2026

One of the biggest decisions facing Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles this offseason is at safety, where both Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker are scheduled to become unrestricted free agents.

In a perfect world, Poles would find a way to bring both critical starters back for another run in Dennis Allen's defense. But the latest breakdown from the Chicago Tribune's Brad Biggs paints an ominous outlook.

MORE: How Caleb Williams’ Breakout Changes the Chicago Bears’ All-Time QB Rankings

"I don’t see any way the Bears sign both Byard and Brisker," Biggs wrote. "That would be pouring too much money into the safety position. Even if Byard departs, I’m a little skeptical the team would pony up for Brisker. He was fantastic in the divisional-round loss to the Los Angeles Rams. It was his best game of the season, maybe his best in four years. I just don’t feel like he made a major impact over the course of the regular season, and you can’t let recency bias cloud your judgment."

Yikes.

Chicago Bears free safety Kevin Byard (31) runs for a gain past Minnesota Vikings. Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Byard ended the 2025 season as the NFL's leader in interceptions. He had an All-Pro year. Brisker, a 2022 second-round pick, proved he still has the range and physicality to be one of the better young safeties in the league despite a concussion-riddled 2024.

Together, Byard and Brisker formed one of the best safety duos in the NFL, but with the position group viewed as non-premium around the league, it's hard to imagine Poles spending big money on two safeties.

If Poles has to pick one, he's likely to choose the guy with more ball production and leadership experience.

MORE: Bears’ Caleb Williams draws all-time QB comparison after jaw-dropping playoff TD

"Byard seems to like the idea of returning," Biggs wrote. "My guess is the Bears might try to sign him to a two-year deal, perhaps three years if they want to spread out the cap hit a little bit. We’ll see if the sides can get something done."

With Caleb Williams on his rookie deal and a need to land a big-time pass-rusher, the Chicago Bears must remain disciplined. It's much more likely that Poles will hit a reset at safety and invest resources in more premium positions than it is to double down at safety.