PFF Post-Super Bowl Mock Draft Sends Chicago Bears a Defensive Fix They Can't Ignore

As the 2026 NFL Draft conversation begins to take center stage, one thing has become increasingly clear: the Chicago Bears still have unfinished business in the middle of their defensive front.

Pro Football Focus leaned into that reality in its post-Super Bowl mock draft, projecting the Bears to use the No. 25 overall pick on an interior defensive lineman with a top-shelf run-stopping resume.

The pick? Ohio State's Kayden McDonald.

MORE: Key 2026 NFL Offseason Dates That Will Shape the Chicago Bears' Next Move

"Bears defensive tackle earned a 60.0 PFF overall grade this season," PFF's Max Chadwick wrote. "The front office addresses those woes by picking up McDonald, who led all FBS interior defenders with a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade in 2025. His 86.5 PFF overall grade was the best mark in the Power Four."

It's an accurate assessment of the Bears' defensive tackle situation in 2025, despite investments GM Ryan Poles has made in the position group over the last few years. Grady Jarrett provided leadership in flashes, but the Bears struggled to control the early rushing downs, putting Dennis Allen's defense into difficult down-and-distance situations.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald (98) celebrates during the first half. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The success the Chicago Bears enjoyed in 2025 has put them outside the strike zone for a blue-chip draft prospect, and that's actually good news. For far too long, Bears fans have become used to a top-10 player added to a roster that was several top-10 players away from being any good.

Now, the Bears are good, and their draft slotting will pay the price. It's a great problem to have, and the NFL Draft traditionally offers decent value for run-stopping defensive linemen in the later portion of Round 1.

If you need a NT/1T that can anchor your interior D-line and muck things up against the run, then Ohio State’s Kayden McDonald (#98) is for you.



McDonald led all IDL in run stops (30) and run stop rate (13.8%) this past season. pic.twitter.com/7ZcTXJmCdw — Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) February 8, 2026

McDonald fits that profile. He'll likely be available in the second half of the first round, and he'd offer the Bears a reliable run defender who can win his individual matchups. He was a dominant run defender in 2025; he'd fit Chicago's needs like a tailored suit.

While Chicago Bears fans have certainly gotten used to flashier first-round picks over the years, the reality is that this team won't make that Super Bowl jump without the boring beef in the middle. This selection feels like a very real possibility in April.