DJ Moore Slams Door on Persistent Chicago Bears Rumor at 2026 NFL Honors

The offseason narrative around Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore has been loud, speculative, and, at times, aggressive. Whether it's been trade speculation or cap-savings hypotheticals, "what if" scenarios have been dominating the Moore conversation.

But at the 2026 NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night, Moore did his part to shut all of it down.

Moore took home the award for the NFL's Moment of the Year, which recognized his game-winning touchdown in overtime against the Green Bay Packers. His acceptance speech was short and sweet, but also very pointed.

"Everybody knows this season was special for the 2025 Bears because, RIP Virginia, but we went out there and made some moments this year, and they were special moments, and we can look forward to causing havoc to the league next year," Moore said.

Did you catch that last part? We and next year?

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) reacts after making a first down catch against the Green Bay Packers. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Moore didn't hedge. He didn't distance himself from the Bears. No "business side of things" talk. Instead, the veteran wideout spoke with a tone of continuity and unfinished business.

That matters.

Moore's comments directly contradict the idea that he's a player the Bears are eager to move on from, or that he sees himself as anything other than a Bear in 2026. He referenced the emotional weight of the 2025 season and framed 2025 as a launching point, not like a final chapter.

It doesn't sound like DJ Moore is bracing for a massive change this offseason.

Indeed, Moore is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he's failed to reach 1,000 receiving yards. He had the worst yardage total of his career in 2025. But the offense has evolved around Caleb Williams and with Ben Johnson calling plays. There are more pass catchers (really good ones, too) to compete with for targets. As a result, Moore's role has shifted, and that's OK.

He was Captain Clutch in Chicago's receiver room this year.

Sure, the Chicago Bears have salary cap decisions to make. And, yes, Moore's contract is pretty massive. But top-tier receivers who embrace change and accept a diminished role are hard to find, especially if they're also a guy who comes through in the biggest moments.

It's time to put this narrative to bed. DJ Moore will be a Bear in 2026. And that's a great thing.