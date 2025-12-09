Colin Cowherd is one of the most well-respected media personalities in the NFL landscape. His opinion, no matter how flip-floppy it may be, holds weight in many circles.

He was one of the Bears' most outspoken detractors before the season began and after the team's 0-2 start to the year. He wasn't sure if Caleb Williams would be a good fit for Ben Johnson's offense and vice versa. He didn't think they'd be able to hold their head above water in one of the league's most talented divisions. However, their recent play has made him completely change his tune.

He now believes they are bonafide contenders.

"That's the best loss by any team in the NFL. Chicago is legit."@colincowherd thinks the Bears are for real, even after losing to the Packers pic.twitter.com/TCGL1t08o4 — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) December 8, 2025

Even looking at it from an unbiased perspective (or trying to, at least), it's hard to blame Cowherd for his take on this one. Chicago entered the season with virtually no expectations. Those expectations were lowered significantly after starting the season 0-2, with both losses coming against NFC North foes.

Since that point, they've done a complete 180 and have found ways to win in virtually every area of the game. They sit at 9-4 and would be the NFC's seventh seed if the season ended today. They also play Green Bay again in two weeks and could (if they beat the Browns this weekend) regain the division lead.

Very few in the national media expected them to be in the position they are with four games to go before the season began. Even fewer expected them to go into Lambeau Field and hold their own (and, as Cowherd mentioned, outplay them in the second half).

There is no such thing as a feel-good loss in NFL locker rooms. It's safe to say that close games sting just as much, as they are prone to lamenting a few plays that could've gone their way but didn't. That sentiment was echoed by linebacker D'Marco Jackson when asked about the critical third-down conversion where he and three teammates couldn't bring down Packers' running back Josh Jacobs in the backfield.

"It's definitely a critical down for us to get a stop and get off the field, so it's definitely a play you wish you could have back," Jackson said.

While the players won't be celebrating a moral victory anytime soon, they do exist for the media and fans. The Bears just experienced a big one.