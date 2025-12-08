The Bears might've lost to Green Bay, but the sky isn't falling

The Bears fell to the Packers 28-21 after a last-second interception by Green Bay sealed the deal in the end zone. Like so many other losses to their heated division rival, it was a heartbreaking way to close out the game.

Aside from the outcome, there is a tangible reason to believe that it was nothing like those Bears/Packers games of years past, though.

The Bears of years past wouldn't have punched back after the Packers scored 14 points in the second quarter. They were up 14-3 at halftime and were receiving the second-half kickoff. It was looking bleak.

With that said, they looked like a different team in the second half. They forced a three-and-out on Green Bay's first drive and scored their first touchdown on the ensuing drive. The Packers punched back with a quick-hitting touchdown drive, and, again, it looked bleak.

Again, the Bears fought back.

After an impressive 17-play drive, the score was tied at 21 with eight minutes left. The Bears of years past never seemed to know how to answer when their opponents controlled the tempo of the game. Ben Johnson seems to have been the elixir to that issue. He's instilled confidence in the locker room that they can come back from 10+ point deficits.

What a football game. Seeing the Bears find second-half answers has been very impressive. — Dan Wiederer (@danwiederer) December 7, 2025

Was today's loss a big blow? Absolutely. They lost the division lead to the Packers and fell to the seventh seed in the NFC playoff picture in the process. The sky is in the same spot it was this morning, though. They're still just as much of a contender as they were before kickoff.

Expectations have certainly been altered with how well they've performed this season. Many would've been happy with nine wins in Johnson's first season at the helm. The Bears had nine wins before November, and they've put themselves in a position to play meaningful football through the rest of December. Making the playoffs should still be the goal for this team, and they still have the inside track at a wildcard spot.

The game really could've gotten away from them at a few different points today. They maintained their composure and lost to a quality team on their home turf. They also have a chance at revenge in two weeks in the friendly confines of Soldier Field. The division is far from decided.

Call me an optimist (you'd certainly be right), but I don't plan on selling my stock in this Bears team anytime soon.