Receiver Visit to Halas Hall Could Indicate Rome Odunze Challenge

The Bears dealt away a beloved, veteran wide receiver , so it only stands to reason they feel a need to replace him.

Apparently this would be the idea with interest being shown in De'Zhaun Stribling, the Mississippi wide receiver who has been projected as a fourth- or fifth-round but impressed at the combine.

Stribling had a 30 visit to Halas Hall according to ESPN's Ryan Fowler. It would seem he is a potential DJ Moore replacement as a more classical X-type receiver.

Or is that all there is to this interest? The assessments of Stribling's abilities say he's best at doing the same thing as 2024 first-round pick Rome Odunze. Perhaps there are even things he's better at doing.

De’Zhaun is so clutch he would be such a good WR on this roster. Late round pick too https://t.co/ItsOeLIme6 — Tyler Huisman (@tyler_huisman) March 19, 2026

Stribling is considered a vertical threat who is excellent at going up for the football. Odunze came to the Bears with the label that 50-50 balls become 75-25 balls. However, last year Odunze finished the season with a fractured foot and with a few key dropped passes. He officially had only two regular-season drops and reduced his total from 2024, when he had six as a rookie. He did have one critical loss against the Rams at the goal line in the playoffs in addition to the regular-season drops.

Remember coach Ben Johnson's promise when the season ended.

"We still can get better in some areas," he said. "When I think about being fundamentally sound, we have to do a better job catching the football next year. And I can tell you right now, that'll be a point of emphasis for us when they come back in the springtime."

WR De’Zhaun Striblin visited the Bears and I LIKE the player.



6'2" 210 4.36" 40 yard 10'7" broad jump



Great ball skills in contested situations, makes acrobatic catches and good at jump balls runs crisp and decisive routes.



Produced in multiple systems. #ChicagoBears #Bears pic.twitter.com/YZ5VV57vCo — Clay Harbor (@clayharbs82) March 20, 2026

One of Stribling's strengths is holding onto the ball. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound receiver had a dropped catch rate of 1.8% last year.

Beyond that, Stribling ran 4.36 seconds for the 40-yard dash at the combine. This was the 14th fastest time this year at any position and would make him the fastest Bears receiver if drafted. Odunze ran 4.45 in 2024 and Luther Burden ran 4.41 last year.

Stribling had a 9.88 relative athletic score, the fifth-best at the combine for receivers.

De’Zhaun Stribling (6’2 207) Ole Miss



+ Strong hands

+ Over 3,000 snaps played

+ Reliable hands with just a 1.8% drop rate during the 2025 season

+ 9.88 relative athletic score that included a 4.36 40-yard dash

+ Big play ability and had 17 yards per catch in 2024

+ 23 career… pic.twitter.com/KXZe3k0xla — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) March 15, 2026

One other thing, Stribling has been considered a solid to good blocker whether it was at Mississippi, or before that at Oklahoma State and at Washington State.

"You know, just trying to establish dominance however I can," Stribling said at the combine. "I feel like that's part of the game--running and hitting. So just doing my part and blocking someone and making the running back's life way easier."

And remember Ben Johnson's mantra: "No block, no rock."

Odunze last year was graded as a better blocker for the run by Pro Football Focus than he had been as a rookie. He had the third-best grade among wide receivers at doing this.

Rome Odunze is JACKED 😱



Get ready for a SPECIAL season. pic.twitter.com/MjrgaBbXPi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 17, 2026

Moore has been the best blocking Bears wide receivers, so they'll need to replace that ability. They might get some of this from veteran acquisition Kalif Raymond, but he doesn't figure as a long-term receiver solution with a one-year contract at the age of 32.

While Stribling has many pluses, he is graded 112th by PFF and ranks 151st on the NFL Mock Draft Data Base , so this is a fourth-round to fifth-round level player. His weaknesses are abilities to get separation with his route running despite his straight-line speed, and also get downfield after the catch. In other words, his playing speed hasn't always been apparent with yards after the catch but he has averaged over 14 yards a catch three straight years.

"I feel like I've done it all," Stribling said at the combine. "I'm very versatile in what I do at the receiving position. I did a lot this year for Ole' Miss, you know, vertical threat, catching practice throws and also blocking a lot."

Rome Odunze HAS to catch this...



One of the WORST drops you will ever see 🤦‍♂️pic.twitter.com/qu7kcnGQ1a — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 18, 2026

Stribling is not a slot receiver at all. About 80% of his routes have come on the outside.

All in all, this doesn't sound like an immediate starter. It sounds like a player they could have an interest in as a player to challenge existing starters and key role players, and even take away a job.

Odunze was on pace for 127 targets last season.



I think Moore being gone opens enough targets to get Rome to 130 while still giving Loveland 80-90 and Burden around 110 — Dustin Ludke (@theDunit13) March 17, 2026

X: BearsOnSI