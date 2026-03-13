How the Bears' Offensive Line Strategy Looks Like a Roll of the Dice

A year ago, the great success of Bears draft picks selected by GM Ryan Poles was partly due to the ability of coaches to develop young players at a rapid rate.

It was shocking because this kind of thing hasn't normally happened to the Bears over the years even though it should.

Colston Loveland, Luther Burden III and even undrafted Jahdae Walker rapidly advanced to become difference makers.

They're leaning heavily on coaches again on offense, except this time on the offensive line. They did it already in determining which center would be brought in to replace Drew Dalman after his sudden retirement. They're planning to do it at left tackle now with what is essentially a blind draw. It's nothing new for left tackle because of what happened last year.

Back to square one at left tackle

"There's a lot going on at the left tackle position," is how Poles described what they're facing after adding Jedrick Wills to a mix that already includes Braxton Jones, Theo Benedet and possibly Kiran Amegadjie to fill the position vacated with Ozzy Trapilo's injury.

"We’ve got guys that played the position this year in terms of Theo," Poles said. "Braxton, that you had crack at it early; he was dealing with some things. I'd like to see him get back healthy, to compete for that spot.

"With Jedrick, if you go back to early in his career before the injury, playing at a really high level."

Ooh okay. I like the #Bears signing Jedrick Wills a lot



He was a serviceable starting left tackle for the Browns when healthy, and he's still only 26 years old. Low-risk, high-reward signing on a one-year deal https://t.co/LxfzhUIGIM — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) March 11, 2026

Wills was actually the 10th overall draft pick of 2020 and an outstanding pass blocker per Pro Football Focus grades as a very young player. He had a weird knee injury and the solution was cutting into his femur to do a joint realignment. He didn't play last season.

“I injured a couple ligaments," Wills said. "But usually when people get fallen on or something in their knee, they mess up all their ligaments and people can just go in and repair it and they get healthy. I had minimal damage to my ligaments.

"It was more of an alignment issue from where I got fallen on."

I wanted the Bears to check in on Jedrick Wills last year but he decided to sit the year out and get healthy. He was average in Cleveland before the injuries. If he can be average in 2026 that’s a huge win https://t.co/FBKePh13xz — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) March 11, 2026

Dan Roushar and assistant Kyle DeVan will need to do with this group what coaches Antwaan Randle El and Jim Dray did last year. But they already showed they could do this to some extent when they had Trapilo ready to play after Jones' injury led to his replacement by Week 6.

They see Wills as a real alternative should Jones again fail to block like he had prior to his 2024 ankle injury.

Everybody loves Luther burden and colston Loveland right? Why were they able to contribute? They had the luxury of bringing them along slowly behind solid vets... I don't see why the bears couldnt take the same approach this off season. There were vets to get.. maybe they trade? — Fellipe Poindexter (@JFilly84) March 13, 2026

"He's a guy that we want, Dan and Kyle to lean into," Poles sad. "I think we have phenomenal offensive line coaches, two really good ones that do a fantastic job developing players. They’re going to lean into Jedrick, spend time with him, we think there is a connection there between our coaches and him.

"He's willing to put in the work. We have an unbelievable performance staff that's going to help him get his body right so he can compete at high level. At the end of the day, like any position, we want competition. We want guys to rise to the level and at some point, when we get to September someone is going to take that job. I’m excited to see how that works out.”

It's not like having Trapilo back or a veteran All-Pro coming in but at least it shows there is a plan behind what looked like throwing a bunch of bodies at the position and hoping.

If poles finds a way to bring in Cam Jordan or Josh sweat(without trading a 1st), id really like how the bears have set themselves up long term cap/picks wise.



Stack draft classes, find value FA adds around the edges and develop your talent and trust your coaches — ChiTownSports Fan (@ChiT0wnSports23) March 12, 2026

Center of attention

As for center, realistically they weren't beating $81 million for three years to sign Tyler Linderbaum when two or three other teams with a lot of cap space were about to bid him up. Roushar and DeVan already gave their input with Ben Johnson on which center to bring aboard once it was apparent they couldn't get a top-end center, and then they traded a Day 3 pick for Bradbury.

"The big thing for us is finding the right fit in terms of what's going to be adaptable and that's going to fit into especially the outside zones scheme, mid zone," Poles said. "We went through that list and what's best for us. You go to free agency (or) you can trade.

"We felt like the best thing for us to do was to make that trade with a veteran center, who has played with a young quarterback before, who is very good with his communication. (He's) smart, been in different systems. We feel like he can plug in and have command of that O-line.”

Bradbury snapped to Drake Maye in a Super Bowl 2025 season, has been with the Vikings and Patriots and was a better option than most of the other free agents but also a less expensive player.

The Bears were thrown a curveball with Drew Dalman's retirement. It happens in the NFL. But Bears GM Ryan Poles knocked that pitch out of the park by pivoting to Garrett Bradbury.



I think it's his best move so far this offseason.



For @CHGO_Sports.https://t.co/afoDt5XnK1 — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) March 13, 2026

Basically, they're looking at their offensive line coaches to buy them time.

They need time for Trapilo to regain health. They need time for a young center they bring in with the draft or for guard Luke Newman to convert and be ready to play at a position where experience is essential.

It's an approach they made work last year across the offense.

However, in a highly competitive division, after a season when they won so many times by the skin of their teeth, it's very easy to wonder if it's possible at all to count on such tactics in lieu of elite-level talent at critical positions, like left tackle and center.

The shift in the Bears' philosophy in the Ben Johnson era has been on display lately.



The want to lean into drafting, developing and coaching.



"They let a lot of blue players walk out the door because they believe in their ability to draft and develop," @DavidHaugh says. pic.twitter.com/LcO3nmeEJ9 — 104.3 The Score (@thescorechicago) March 13, 2026

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