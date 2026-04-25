Why the Bears' Ozzy Trapilo Update Confirms a Defensive Mandate for Day 3

The Bears appear to be content with their current left tackle situation. They brought back both Braxton Jones and Theo Benedet in the offseason, and also brought in Jedrick Wills in free agency.

Some expected them to take a shot at a potential higher-ceiling prospect early in the draft, but general manager Ryan Poles indicated he feels good about where they're at there after the second night of the draft wrapped up.

"We have an open competition at tackle," Poles said. "Guys that have played a lot of football, and we feel confident that they'll compete, and the best guy will win at the left tackle position."

Music to my ears. I was relieved when they didn't draft an offensive tackle in the first round. Utah OT Caleb Lomu was really the only viable option left when they were on the clock, but I was afraid they were going to pull the trigger there.

Finally some good news on Ozzy Trapilo

Jun 3, 2025; Lake Forest, IL, USA; Chicago Bears offensive tackle Ozzy Trapilo (75) warms up during minicamp at Halas Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Ozzy Trapilo might not be healthy by the start of the 2026 regular season, but Poles also mentioned him when talking about the team's current left tackle situation.

"Obviously we feel really good about Ozzy did before he got injured," Poles said. "We like where he's at in his recovery."

That's a great sign for Trapilo's future. While he's all but guaranteed to start the season on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list, it seems like they're not ruling out a return to the lineup at some point.

While Poles did leave the door open to adding to the left tackle room today, I ultimately don't think they will go that route. I felt pretty confident they weren't going to go that route after the first round, too. No offensive tackles came off the board in the second round, and Northwestern's Caleb Tiernan, who was selected with the 97th pick by the Vikings, was really the only one left who has a puncher's chance to become a starter down the line.

There are much more pressing concerns

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears defensive tackle Gervon Dexter Sr. (99) tackles San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

While the worries over the offensive tackle situation appear to have been overblown, there are much more valid concerns regarding their defensive front. They struggled to get any pressure from the defensive interior far too often last season, and the board didn't fall their way on night two of the draft.

Poles also says that he feels good about where they stand on the defensive line. That one feels like a lie, though (which is reinforced by the fact that he mentioned they were looking to add to the room if the board had fallen differently). Neville Gallimore has been their only noteworthy addition there, and he doesn't move the needle much.

There are still a few quality defensive linemen left on the board, but those numbers are quickly waning. They will definitely have to dip into the veteran free agency market (Cameron Jordan, anyone?) after the draft if they want to improve on last year's pass-rush productivity.